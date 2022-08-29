Tuesday, Aug. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 10 a.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

BOYS SOCCER

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 11 a.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Afton/Harpursville at Windsor, 6 p.m.

Tioga at Walton, 12 p.m.

