Tuesday, Aug. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 10 a.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
BOYS SOCCER
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 11 a.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Afton/Harpursville at Windsor, 6 p.m.
Tioga at Walton, 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.