Thursday, Sept. 15

BOYS SOCCER

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:15 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.

GOLF

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Maine-Endwell at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

FOOTBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Afton/Harpursville at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

UV/G-MU at Greene, 7 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin/Unatego at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Walton/Downsville at Milford, 4:15 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Ellenville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Union, 4 p.m.

William Smith at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta at RPI, 6:30 p.m.

