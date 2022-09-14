Thursday, Sept. 15
BOYS SOCCER
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Walton/Downsville, 4:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 5 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Gilboa-Conesville, 4:15 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Sidney at Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Walton at Oxford, 6 p.m.
GOLF
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Maine-Endwell at Afton/Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
FOOTBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Afton/Harpursville at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
UV/G-MU at Greene, 7 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin/Unatego at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sharon Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Walton/Downsville at Milford, 4:15 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney, 7 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ellenville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Union, 4 p.m.
William Smith at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
SUNY Oneonta at RPI, 6:30 p.m.
