Cooperstown alum earns national honors
Mary Martha Kennedy, a Cooperstown alumna and senior on the women’s rowing team at Michigan St., earned a pair of national awards from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA).
Kennedy was named a 2020 All-America Nominee and was one of nine Spartans to earn the Scholar-Athlete Award from the CRCA.
A national championship was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so First Team and Second Team All-America honors were not awarded, but the nominations were a way for CRCA coaches to recognize the nation’s top performers, according to a release on the Michigan St. athletics website.
Scholar-athlete honors went to athletes that were sophomores or further along in their studies, were in the top 50% of their team as performers and had a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.50 for their collegiate career.
DEC announces free fishing weekend
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday, June 17, that June 27-28 will be the second of the state’s six free fishing events this year.
The DEC reminds anglers to maintain safe social distancing protocols during recreation.
New or beginning anglers can find information online at dec.ny.gov.
