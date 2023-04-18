It was nearly 80 degrees on Sunday. Tuesday it was snowing. I understand: this is upstate New York, and by now I should be used to it.
It reminds me of an event many years ago. When my kids were small, we took a cross country trip one summer. Many of you have heard the old expression, ”Go west young man.” Well, that was the plan.
I set up a tent, and we camped every night all the way to New Mexico, northward to Montana, with a side trip to Washington and Oregon and a long ride back home.
On Aug. 11 that summer we were in a West Yellowstone, Montana campground. We woke up that morning to a chill in the air and a tent that had sagged a foot or so. I stepped outside to a foot of snow on the tent. The campground owner joked. “We get two seasons here: winter and July.”
But spring is here, and there are things that need to be done. Number one: take down your bird feeders. By leaving them up, you are attracting far more than sparrows, wrens and other more colorful birds.
A friend of ours left a couple of blocks of suet out on her deck one spring. There wasn’t much left. In the middle of the night they heard someone at their door. It wasn’t a bird. It was a 300-pound black bear.
It’s not just suet that attracts animals. Bears will come in and help themselves to the bird seed as well. Remember, these black furry things haven’t eaten in several months. They’re hungry and creatures of opportunity. Your nice, fancy feeder on that pole in your yard will attract a bear just as well as a nice juicy steak. Trust me: it won’t be in the same condition when he’s finished.
On a more pleasant note: the hummingbirds will be here shortly, so it’s about time to put out those other feeders. They sell bottles of red-colored sweet liquid designed to make it easy to fill your glass or plastic feeders, but DO NOT use it. The red dye can be toxic to hummingbirds. It’s easy and far cheaper to make your own.
Mix one cup of sugar into four cups of water and bring it to a boil. Do not add food coloring. That’s why your feeders are red or have red flowers on them. After it cools, fill feeders and watch the mini helicopters flock to them and hover while feeding. It’s best to put in new syrup every three or four days.
A few years ago I was on our hill where we camp and saw five or six Baltimore orioles land in a flowering pair tree. I was on my way to Oneonta, so I stopped at Home Depot and bought an oriole feeder.
One of the clerks told me to stop at the grocery store and buy grape jelly. The feeder ring lets you screw the jar directly to the feeder. Boy, did it ever work. We watched those colorful orange-feathered birds all summer long.
Right now the turkeys are out doing their thing. The toms are strutting, trying to gather up a few hens as the mating season arrives.
Every year we have a ringside seat for the show. They puff up, fan their tails open, drop their wingtips and put on a display for their potential mates.
In a few weeks the chicks will be out feeding on insects in the meadow, but did you know that those little poults can fly within a week to ten days of hatching?
The fawns will be born sometime in May as well as the other small animals. Nature is a wonderful thing to watch. I get great joy in sitting on the hill with my binoculars or spotting scope and watch the rebirth of nature.
On one of our game cameras a couple of years ago, we saw a mother fisher heading up a downed tree followed by her two kits. They were actually born in late March.
Twice I’ve seen bobcats on our hill. According to the winter tracks, there is a pair wandering my woods. They are far more secretive than most other forest creatures. I always hope to see their kittens someday.
Spring is such a special time of the year, and I plan on spending a lot of time enjoying it.
