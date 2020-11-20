SUNY Cobleskill awarded VA grant

SUNY Cobleskill will be offering its Therapeutic Horsemanship Veterans Program during winter session from December through January.
The college also announced the launch of the therapeutic horsemanship life skills micro-credential, which will be free for all veterans through the winter session programming.
SUNY Cobleskill’s program was one of fourteen therapeutic horsemanship programs nationwide to receive the federal 2020 Veterans Affairs Adaptive Sports Grant. The funding from the grant will be used to run additional sessions and install a lift so veterans in wheelchairs have the opportunity to participate in recreational horseback riding.
“We were kind of limited in our services as far as recreational riding for veterans until that point. So, over Thanksgiving break, what they’re going to do is come in and put the lift in and then we’ll actually be able to provide services to more veterans for recreational riding,” said veterans program manager Carolyn Nelson, a Marine veteran.
Participants in the program commit to five weeks of hands-on, one-hour sessions. Veterans work with horses at SUNY Cobleskill’s Equine Center as part of in-ground programming or recreational horseback riding. Because of COVID-19, the program will be limited to four participants per group. Veterans of all physical abilities are able to enroll in the program and no prior training with horses is necessary.
“Sometimes the holidays can be difficult for individuals; so, this is the perfect opportunity for us to provide a service to the veterans,” Nelson said.
In 2016, the 25-year-old program was expanded from an associate’s program to include a bachelor’s in technology degree in therapeutic horsemanship. Students in the program participate in learning lessons on how best to serve individuals with disabilities. The program was created from SUNY Cobleskill’s already existing course offerings, so its coursework is multidisciplinary, which includes early childhood, psychology, physical education, business and program-specific courses culminating in a 600-hour capstone internship.
“It’s a learning process. So all of the veterans coming in know that they have students in the class,” Nelson said. “And it’s very reciprocal. So not only are the students learning, the veterans are learning, and it’s just fostering an environment of trust.”
SUNY Cobleskill partners with the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on a program for unmounted horses. According to evaluations from the program, participants have experienced a decrease in depression and anxiety symptoms.
The program itself is not therapy, but instead is therapeutic in nature, according to Nelson.
“Our horses are easygoing and intelligent, and they want to interact with people. The horses themselves do much of the teaching when it comes to riding and handling, and that in itself is calming,” Nelson said in a press release. “We as veterans are used to being stoic and not showing our emotions. Horses pick up on our emotions and it’s that gentle understanding that the horses show which encourages a restorative experience.”
All of the programing begins with an introduction to the barn and safety for the participants, staff and horses. The veterans and SUNY Cobleskill students then progress into haltering a horse, leading a horse, grooming a horse and finally communicating non-verbally with the horses.
“[The students] get to experience all aspects of a therapeutic riding program which is awesome and often times for them it’s definitely a leg-up into a job; so, that’s the nice part a lot of them get hired right out of internship,” said Marny Mansfield, program director and associate professor.
Mansfield said that it’s great to see the growth of her students over the course of a semester. For the students, there is a large learning curve when working with people who have disabilities. Understanding how to interact with people who have disabilities, understanding they are there to help and being able to work around the disabilities are some of the largest areas of growth, according to Mansfield.
Moving forward, both Nelson and Mansfield would like to see the program continue to grow. The hope is to add additional collaborations from surrounding programs, including therapists, and continued collaboration with others schools and the VA.
Through growing the program, SUNY Cobleskill will be able to graduate more majors in a field that has a continuous demand that isn’t being met by the graduating numbers.
Last year, the program had 61 veterans participate. There are 30 slots for this year’s winter session, with 10 still available.
