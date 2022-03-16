The SUNY Oneonta baseball team finished its spring trip by losing a doubleheader on Wednesday against Averett University. The Red Dragons come back home with a 3-7 record after losing game one 14-7, and 5-3 in game two.
Oneonta led 7-3 at one point in the first game after Matthew McAllister hit a two-run single in the fifth inning. But Averett scored 11 unanswered runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Noah Frasca and Patrick McGee also drove in two runs apiece in the first game.
In the second game, a seventh inning rally by the Red Dragons came up short. Anthony Gonzalez, Sean Liquori, and Cole Rockwell provided the RBIs in the loss.
The Red Dragons travel back home to host Mount Saint Mary College on Friday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
The SUNY Oneonta women's lacrosse team was defeated by Hamilton College 15-6 on Wednesday.
After Rachel Morris got Oneonta on the board in the first quarter to trail 3-1, Hamilton reeled off 11 unanswered goals to pull away for the win.
Morris finished with three goals in the game while Megan Foiles added the other two tallies.
The Red Dragons move to 1-3 on the season and will host their home opener against Rochester on Monday at 3 p.m.
