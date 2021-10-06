The SUNY Oneonta Late Fall Baseball Prospect Clinic will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Red Dragon Baseball Field.
The clinic is designed for high school players who would like to demonstrate their baseball abilities and work directly with the SUNY Oneonta coaching staff and players. The clinic will include skill work and assessment.
The clinic will be moved inside the Alumni Field House in the case of inclement weather. It will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with check-in taking place from 8-9 a.m.
The cost is $50 per camper. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to: SUNY Oneonta Baseball, C/o Ben Grimm, 102 Chase PE, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Payments may also be made during the check-in process.
No metal spikes are allowed; campers must wear either molded cleats or turf shoes.
The clinic will have a limit of 40 campers and will not allow walk-up registration due to campus COVID-19 protocols. All registration must be done ahead of time.
Proof of vaccination is required. Campers can attach a copy of their vaccination card at the bottom of the registration page.
All questions and inquiries can be sent to ben.grimm@oneonta.edu.
