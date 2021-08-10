Survival instincts in the man-made world

I am amazed by the ability some animals and birds have when it comes to their survival.
As I drive down I-88 at more than 70 miles an hour, a couple of crows will be in the lane in the middle of traffic picking away at a dead rabbit or the remains of a deer. Just before I reach them, they walk across the white line to safety. Their timing is impeccable. They know where they are safe. Then, as soon as I’ve gone by, they head back out for a quick bite before the next car comes along.
I had a friend who lived in a small town near Monticello off Route 17. Several times he had watched a coyote come out of a wooded section near his house and walk up the side of the road towards an intersection. That critter would stop for cars and even check out the traffic light before crossing. He knew exactly where he was going and checked out the back of a nearby restaurant every morning. I actually saw a picture on my friend's cell phone.
I was originally planning on writing about white-tails for this week’s article until I was driving to Cooperstown this morning. I was following another car up State Route 205 a ways past Mount Vision when I saw a coyote coming out of the grass on the side of the road. He backed up and let the car in front of me go by before starting out into the road to go after a dead woodchuck. As I approached, he moved back towards the grass once more and let me pass. In my rearview mirror I watched him go out in the road and pick up his breakfast. Coyotes are smart, and he obviously knew about the traffic.
How is it that these animals have learned how to survive? How often do we ever see dead crows or coyotes along our highways? Not often.
I’ve always known that crows are smart. I think I’ve told you that I take our food scraps and dry bread out in the driveway for the crows each morning. There’s always one of them waiting in the pine tree next to our deck. He yells at me, and I tell him to be patient.
One morning I was late. He stood out where I normally put the food. Finally, he walked down the driveway, up my sidewalk, and onto the steps of the deck where he stood and cawed at me. He was like some people I know: always looking for a hand out.
I’ve hunted deer all my life and understand how smart these animals are. They learn both how to avoid us and how to live among us. I’ve thought that if deer had guns there would be no hunters left in the woods. Why is it then that 60 to 70,000 deer are killed on New York’s highways every year? You would think that they would learn about cars and roads. I guess the ones that survive learned or were just lucky.
A couple of years ago there was actually a large buck that used to cross the road below our house at about ten o’clock each morning. Several people saw him and constantly told me about him. The times that I saw him, he stood there waiting for traffic. Maybe he was smarter than some of the others.
Most of the time that people hit deer on the roads, it's because they just run out into traffic. They never stop and look both ways. They have someplace to go, maybe a doe to chase, or are running away from some unknown danger.
I guess they are a little like some people: never paying attention to what’s important.
