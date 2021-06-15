With bass fishing season set to begin across New York State on Saturday, June 19, the Susquehanna Bass Association is slated to start its 34th season of bass fishing tournaments.
This year the opening tournament is the Gozigian, Washburn, & Clinton Summer Opener at Otsego Lake on Sunday, June 20 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The launch site will be located at the Cooperstown Village launch. Weigh-ins begin at 2:15 p.m.
The season schedule includes 10 tournaments that will run through October. The second event will be the McNeil Jewelers Summer Slam at Oneida Lake on Sunday, June 27 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The launch site will be located at the South Shore Boat Launch.
Catch and release rules apply to all tournaments. For more information, visit susquehannabass.com or call Vic VanSteenburg at (607) 432-5262.
