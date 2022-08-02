This past Sunday we went to Worcester to have lunch at Jack’s Pub with friends.
As we drove up I-88, I noticed a hot air balloon down in a field not far from the Schenevus Creek. We thought that was rather odd. I wondered where it had come from and why it was there. As we passed, we noticed the flame from the gas burner, so they were obviously heading back up.
I’ve always been intrigued by hot air balloons. Maybe it’s the freedom to drift with the wind or possibly one of the movies I saw over the years. There was that scene in 'The Wizard of Oz', and of course 'Around the World in 80 Days'. I don’t know why, but I’ve never gone up in one.
Years ago we went to Glans Falls to the Adirondack Balloon Festival with plans to take a balloon ride, but they were all booked up when we got there. We ended up taking a boat ride on Lake George instead. I suppose I could go to Oneonta’s little balloon fest one of these days.
The first hot air balloon was invented in 1783 by two brothers, Joseph and Stephen Montgolfier, of France. They made the balloon out of paper and heated it with a smoldering mixture of chopped straw and wool.
The heated air filled the balloon, causing it to rise. The balloon rose about a thousand feet and covered a distance of nearly three-quarters of a mile.
Today, hot air balloons are made of nylon cloth and heated with a propane gas burner.
Usually rides in these balloons start in the early morning before the winds come up. They rise into the sky shortly after dawn and drift in the currents.
Some flights are also taken in the evening. A chase car follows behind to help out if there are any problems and retrieve the balloon and passengers after the flight.
Years ago when I was watching a balloon drift overhead, someone asked, “Aren’t they dangerous?”
Life is dangerous; just watch how people drive today. I’d think hot air balloons are safer. You’re in a wicker basket several hundred feet above the ground. There’s no congestion and nobody texting while trying to get to work.
Sure there may be an occasional electrical wire, but the majority of accidents are hard landings because of too much wind. It’s less dangerous than jumping out of a perfectly safe airplane with a parachute on your back from a few thousand feet in the air.
The largest balloon festival takes place in Albuquerque, New Mexico every fall. This year during the first week in October over 600 balloons will be flown. You'll also see many different-shaped balloons of every color imaginable. My brother lives just 20 miles from there, and I’ve never seen it.
The Adirondack Balloon Festival is held in Glans Falls/Queensbury from September 22–25. Check out their website if you are interested.
If you’re interested in doing a hot air balloon ride, the average cost according to the internet is about $150 an hour. There are several places around the state where you can go for a ride. Just go on the internet and check it out. You never know; I might just see you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.