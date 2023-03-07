Winter fishermen beware: the ice out there is thin and could be dangerous.
I never got out on the ice this season. Things got too busy and ice fishing wasn’t a priority, but over the years I’ve had many enjoyable times freezing my fingers and toes.
When I lived in the Adirondacks, a group of us went to Indian Lake to ice fish. Back then we didn’t have an ice auger. We used a two inch wide chisel-like blade on a long metal pole called a spud. Most of them were hand-made and back then the ice was thick.
We had chopped holes in the ice and used tip-ups with small minnows for bait. The fishing was actually quite good that day. We caught numerous perch and a few pickerel.
As we stood there one of the flags on my tip-ups snapped up: I had a hit. Then the reel started to hum as the line was drawn out into the lake. I grabbed the line and realized that I had on a much bigger fish.
After getting it up to the surface, we realized that the fish was larger than the hole. There was only one thing to do: chop a bigger hole.
Yeah, that worked well.
On the fourth or fifth hit of the spud my buddy cut the line, and my trophy northern pike was gone.
But today things are different. We no longer stand out on the ice and wait for a hit. We sit in insulated tents on nice comfortable seats out of the weather. Using an auger, we easily put two holes down through the ice and fish. I have a hand auger but some folks use a power one. To me it’s not worth the extra money to have one with a small motor on top.
Guys tell me that the fishing has been spotty. I know when I fished we would get a few hits and land a few fish, but it was never a steady process. The same thing happens when I fish in the summer. The fish hit for a while and then just shut off. I was told by a fellow to check the solunar tables. “What’s that?” you might ask. It’s a scientific method for hunting or fishing which tells you the best days and times to fish.
I talked to some guys who ice fished on a small lake north of here a couple of weeks ago. They got out on the ice about nine that morning and never got a hit until ten o’clock. The fish fed for about an hour and then quit biting. Using a cell phone, they checked the tables. It pinpointed the day and time that the fishing would be best – between 10 and 11 that morning.
So how do these solunar tables work? The most active time of fish and game activity is determined by the position and phases of the moon and its relationship with the sun.
According to what I read, that celestial activity influences the activity of all living things. You can actually put in your zip code and it will provide two major and two minor periods of activity every 24 hours. Honestly, I have never tried it but a lot of people claim it works.
Okay, back to ice fishing. How much ice do you need to safely fish? Four inches of ice will hold a fisherman on foot. Seven inches will support fishermen with a snowmobile or an ATV. And don’t even consider driving a vehicle on a lake. Sure, eight or ten inches may hold your pickup, but getting it out if it doesn’t is a very costly endeavor even if you don’t consider the fines that would be levied by the DEC.
Let’s face it: your safety is more important than all the fish in the lake. Falling through the ice is not only a chilly experience, but your life could also be at risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.