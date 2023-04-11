“What the heck is an octet?” you might ask.
The octet is an outdoor challenge promoted by Otsego 2000 and Otsego Outdoors. There is a list of 12 hikes online that showcase the beauty and wonders of nature in our area.
To complete the Octet, you must do eight of the hikes in the designated time. An Ultra Octet is completing eight hike in just one day. But there are people who aren’t satisfied with just eight hikes. They do all 12.
Tom Walsh of Worcester has done all 12 in the same day, completing what they named the Super Ultra Octet. In fact he has done it twice: once in the winter while he completed the spring hike just the other day.
So how do you plan this adventure? There’s miles of driving involved. Tom told me he has a map of Otsego county on a cork board and uses push pins at the various locations where he will park and string connecting the pins establishing the order and route of his quest.
Finding these forests and parking areas is sometimes a bit of a challenge. I know Pat and I started doing the octet last winter and found it difficult to even find the Texas School House Forest, let alone the trailhead and parking, because of closed seasonal roads. Tom visited all of the sites beforehand, so he knew where he was going.
The first time he did the Super Ultra he had walked about 22 miles. It wasn’t planned that way, but he got confused (not actually lost) and hiked a few extra miles.
When doing his second Super Ultra, Tom left his house at five in the morning and started his first hike in Unadilla at 6:10. He completed the 12 hikes at about 6 p.m., drove a total of 204 miles and hiked a total of 17 miles through the forests and parks.
Tom hikes more than just these local challenges. He also hikes to raise money for charities. Tom is a cancer survivor, so he does charity hikes. With the help of sponsors he raised $4,884 on one of his hikes, donating half of it to the Bassett Hospital Cancer Center and the other half to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
He is a member of the Long Path Hiking Club and completed the hike from New York City to Thatcher State Park in Voorheesville near Albany.
I asked Tom what is his favorite hike in this area. Basswood Pond near Burlington is on the top of his list. Like him, I find that every time you hike the same trail you see something different.
One day in the Basswood area he stopped to take a closer look at an odd-shaped tree. It looked like a Jack-o-lope: a rabbit with antlers. Ten feet further up the trail it looked entirely different.
So are you ready to add you name with Tom’s to the small list of Ultra Octet hikers? Most people who aren’t regular hikers are not in shape for a challenge like that. It takes training. Start with short hikes and build yourself up to three or four milers.
Tom likes to start just off I-88 near Riddell Park, hike over the mountain passed the Emmons Pond Bog and down to Hartwick College’s Camp at Pine Lake. Of course he has to return back over South Mountain to his car, making it about an eight-mile hike.
So go online, take up the challenge and do a few of these hikes. If you complete eight of them, you can get a colorful patch for your accomplishment.
