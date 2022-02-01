Telltale signs of the pileated woodpecker

My wife and I were cooking breakfast Sunday morning when she asked, “What’s that red bird bobbing in and out of the old pine tree?”
I looked out the window and saw the bird in question in our backyard. It was a pileated woodpecker digging away with its beak into the rotten wood on the side of the tree.
A few years ago we cut a similar-sized pine in our yard. I presume they were both planted about the same time. The other white pine that was cut down had over 128 rings on its stump.
About twenty years ago we had cut off a huge limb from that big pine that had hung out over a part of our house. There was a three-foot stub left that was slowly rotting away. That’s why the woodpecker was there. By the looks of the debris chiseled away on the ground, he had been working on the limb and trunk for several days.
Pileated woodpeckers are one of the largest and most striking birds in the forest. They are about the size of a crow and have black-feathered bodies with bold white stripes on the sides of their heads and down their necks. The most prominent feature is the flame red crest on their heads. Unlike many birds where the males are more brightly colored than the female, both the sexes of this species look very similar.
These birds peck into rotten wood to find insects and grubs that live in dead and dying trees. Their primary diet is carpenter ants, but they will also eat other insects, berries, and nuts.
You can always tell when a pileated woodpecker is around by the rectangular holes they dig in trees. Right now the one in my old pine is about four inches wide and a foot-and-a-half long. I’m not worried about the hole for the moment; the trunk of that tree is more than three feet in diameter.
A couple of years ago while skiing at Belleayre, I saw a group of older skiers on the side of the trail looking down into the woods. I stopped, figuring someone went off the trail.
Instead they were watching a pileated woodpecker hammering away on a dead tree. We stopped often after that and watched the demolition. That same bird was there quite often. Then one day we stopped and the tree had broken over, having been cut trough by the bird.
I find it interesting that I have seen very few of these woodpeckers in the woods. But even years later, I often see where they have been. The pile of rubble on the ground is the first clue. The holes made by these birds make great shelters for other species like swifts, owls, ducks, bats, and even small animals. I remember seeing a picture taken by a hiker in the Adirondacks of a pine martin curled up asleep in one of those woodpecker’s holes.
Many of us grew up with a famed woodpecker. He had his own television show on Saturday mornings. Woody the Woodpecker was a pileated woodpecker created by Walter Lantz and Universal Studios in 1940. His famous line was, “Guess who?” Woody was so popular that he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sadly, he flew off in 1972. His shows can still be seen on YouTube.
This morning, my little red-headed friend was back again.
