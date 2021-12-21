The benefits and dangers of winter hiking

Yesterday was the first day of winter: December 21st, the shortest day of the year for those of us who live in the northern hemisphere. But for hikers it also marks the beginning of the winter hiking season.
The year I turned 70, I climbed the 35 highest peaks in the Catskills. In order to join the Catskill 3500 Club I had to do four winter hikes between December 21st and March 21st.
That year it was relatively easy. On the first day there wasn’t a drop of snow on the ground. As the winter progressed, I chose my days wisely, using my spikes on the upper part of Slide Mountain because of ice on the trail. I ended up getting caught in thunder snow on Panther Mountain in the middle of March. It was a beautiful day with spring grasses poking through, but a quick storm rattled over the mountains, dropping an inch of snow on the forest. So much for winter hikes.
If you are aspiring to become a winter 46er, done by climbing the 46 High Peaks of the Adirondacks, that’s a completely different story. Winter comes early up there with plenty of ice, deep snow, and life-threatening conditions. Trust me, it’s hard enough to do those peaks in the summer let alone in the winter. But don’t worry, you won’t be alone. People still flock to the mountains and hike in the winter.
Winter hiking is often not for the faint of heart. It can be very challenging, The problem is that too many people venture out totally unprepared. We may not have any snow on the ground here in this area, and temperatures were in the 60s recently, but the mountains are different. A couple of weeks ago forest rangers in the Adirondacks had to rescue some hikers on Mt. Marcy wearing sneakers. I didn’t think that anyone could be that foolish.
I get a regular report from the DEC about forest ranger rescues. Many hikers don’t take into consideration that hiking in the winter is much slower than when the ground is bare and the sun is out. They head into the mountains without even a flashlight, so when they are still several miles from the trailhead and the sun has gone down, it’s dark out. They don’t take adequate food or water and no equipment in case they have to spend the night.
A couple of years ago, my son and a friend headed to Keene Valley to hike Giant Mountain. Lee wanted to get to the summit just as the sun was setting. That meant they would be descending in the dark. The rocks were covered with ice and the temperatures were below freezing, but they were prepared. They had ice cleats and good headlights. The climb up took about two hours, but the return trip took longer. They had to use trees along the trail to hold themselves back. Randy said they were never in danger. They were prepared with the proper equipment and the knowledge to survive.
A good friend of mine who joined me on the summits of many Catskill peaks says winter is the best time to hike. The rocks are covered with snow and ice, but good snowshoes make it easier. Laurie has summited every Catskill peak several times in both summer and winter. When she did the Adirondack peaks in winter, she was forced from the mountains several times because of bad weather. She was smart and didn’t attempt the climb just because she was there.
Winter hiking in the mountains may not be for everyone, but there are plenty of great family hikes that almost everyone can enjoy. Next week we’ll explore some of the many First Day Hikes both here in Otsego County and around the state. There is a new Winter Octet and numerous guided and self-guided hikes.
Here in the northeast there is no excuse to hibernate like a bear. Winter holds a myriad of fun activities other than sitting in the living room and watching television.
Skiing, skating, tubing, and snowshoeing are just a few of the things to do in the great outdoors. Just get outside and have some fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.