The call of the mountains

"There’s a special attraction to the mountains and backcountry that forever dwells within some of us. It was planted there as a seed many years before. There it grew and thrived. It resides in our minds and attaches itself to our souls. It is part of our being and forever draws us back to the rocks and peaks, the forests and streams and the peace and tranquility that exist in the wilderness."
I wrote that first paragraph as part of an introduction to a book that I work on every once in a while. But for me it is so true.
I remember my first trip to the Adirondacks. I was probably 14 years old when my neighbor took me and his grandson fishing on the Ausable River. As I stood in the water casting for some trout, I looked at the High Peaks. The towering cliffs and rugged forests captured a part of me.
A few years ago I went hiking in those mountains and summited Mt. Marcy. I was surprised by the huge crowds and the eroded trails. I told myself that I probably wouldn’t return. I could find what I wanted in the Catskills: the peace and solitude as well as the beauty of the mountains.
But that special feeling has been gnawing at me for quite a while. I have to go back. I have to hike those bald summits and conquer those beautiful peaks.
So, I dug out my map and guide book and started planning. I decided that I would do Wright, Algonquin, and Iroquois the first day, camp at Lake Colden that night, and go over Mt. Colden on the way back. That would make four peaks and get me closer to the magic number 46. You see, there are 46 mountains higher than 4,000 feet in the High Peaks, and I have decided to climb them all by the time I turn 80.
So the planning began. I pulled up my gear list from the computer and started getting things out of storage. As I studied the map, I realized that on the way back to Heart Lake and my car I’d be within a mile of Table Top. That would be the only peak in that section that I needed to climb. By not doing it on the way past, I’d have a ten mile round trip hike back up the Van Hoevenberg to climb that one peak.
A lot goes into a hike. It’s not like going to Gilbert Lake on a stroll around the park. Once you leave your car there’s no going back to get something you forgot. So I go over the list several times and check off things as they go into my backpack. It’s also constantly on my mind that I must limit my pack to 35 pounds. That includes my tent and food as well as a multitude of items necessary for survival.
You have to be prepared. The weather can change in a heartbeat. There can be hot sun in one valley and a downpour in the next one over. That’s the mountains. Six or seven years ago we went to the Adirondacks in mid-October, but were turned back by ice on the summits. We were not prepared with ice spikes and winter clothing.
And then there’s getting into shape. I hike the hill on our farm almost every day. I can see a difference already. Now it’s time to start carrying my pack and adding some weight. I know how steep and rocky those trails will be.
By careful planning I think I can finish the peaks in 15 trips north and become a 46er.
That’s my goal. If things change for some unknown reason, at least I can't say, “I didn’t try.”
