The Daily Star added a new face to its sports department this past week.
Drew Epstein started on Tuesday, Jan. 3 as the paper’s new sports reporter. Epstein, 23, is a recent graduate of Siena College where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports communication. During his time at Siena, Epstein served as a beat reporter for the school’s baseball team in addition to covering other sports.
“I got a lot of my experience working with the teams there, some of the coaches, some of the players,” he said.
Epstein also has experience as an intern working for the Albany Dutchmen of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League as well as writing for RotoWire MLB.
A native of Albany, Epstein is a passionate New York Yankees fan in addition to supporting the New York Giants, Brooklyn Nets, and Syracuse athletics.
“I’m a big sports fan,” he said. “I like being involved and it’s what I wanted to do. It’s something that I’ve enjoyed doing through college and I’m excited to keep doing it.”
Epstein said he hopes to provide the readers of the Daily Star with good content regarding the local sports scene.
“I’m going to do the best that I can with everything that I’m tasked with and hope to give them stuff that they’ll enjoy reading,” he said.
Epstein can be reached at (607) 441-7229 and aepstein@thedailystar.com. He can also be found on Twitter at @DrewEpstein22.
