The Daily Star adds two new faces to sports department

The Daily Star welcomed two additions to the sports department in recent weeks.
Nick Richardson started Monday, May 3, as the paper’s new sports reporter.
“I’m glad to be in Oneonta and glad to be back to writing stories,” he said.
Richardson, just a few days shy of 29, previously worked as a sports reporter for The Bradford Era, which serves McKean County in western Pennsylvania. From there, he took a position at The Daily Freeman in Kingston, where he worked as a sports editor until he and two other employees were laid off last April amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Working those long nights — covering a game and then writing a game story at a convenience store that has wifi — those were actually some of the better times I had, just being able to connect with folks in the community,” Richardson said.
In the interim, Richardson said, he moved back home to Buffalo and worked as a freelance writer for publications including The Hockey Writers, an online platform, covering the Buffalo Sabres for the NHL.
“I’ve always been a sports fan and I’ve always been interested in how sports is covered,” Richardson said.
Born and raised in Hamburg, about 20 minutes south of Buffalo’s downtown, Richardson said he is an avid fan of the Sabres and the Bills and is a “casual fan” of the Boston Red Sox.
Richardson studied history at Boston University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 2014. He earned his master’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School, where he covered football, basketball, lacrosse and field hockey.
“That kind of exposure — especially on a big stage like that, at a big college — that kind of affirmed the interest in journalism,” he said.
Richardson interned for Little League Baseball in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and was present for Maine-Endwell’s win over East Seoul in the 2016 Little League World Series.
Richardson got his first Daily Star byline on his first day at work, writing about the Oneonta varsity baseball team’s opening weekend at Joe Hughes Field, named for its current coach.
“People really love getting involved in their local sports — having them disrupted this last year, and now with them coming back, I think people are going to be even more passionate about it,” he said. “I think people so miss just being able to go to games, if it’s an NFL game or an Oneonta high school baseball game; just being able to connect with people out in the open. The kids especially have missed being out with their friends and being able to play the sports that they love.”
Richardson can be reached at 607-441-7209 and nrichardson@thedailystar.com.
Coaches and fans calling into the sports desk may also catch Tessa Gencarelli, The Daily Star’s new part-time sports clerk.
A lifelong Cooperstown resident, Gencarelli earned dual bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and East Asian studies from the University at Albany in 2010.
