The diverse diets of eagles, bald and golden

The other day Pat and I were coming back from Laurens and drove down Brewster Hill Road. As we reached Leahy’s pond, a bald eagle swooped down across the road and gracefully snatched up a good-sized fish from the water.
This was not the first time I had seen an incident like this. A few years ago, I was preparing to climb New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington. I was carrying a 35-pound pack and hiking up and down all the hills in the area to get in shape. One morning I wandered off my hill and watched an eagle glide down and take a really nice bass from my pond. It flew up into the hedge row and ate its catch.
One evening, while trolling for walleyes on Goodyear Lake, we saw an eagle dive into the water not far from our boat and catch a fish for its dinner. Bald eagles are fish-eaters, but like many of us who enjoy seafood, they won't pass up a nice steak either. Eagles will eat any dead animal. I’ve seen them feeding on deer carcasses along the highways and on the frozen ice of Cannonsville Reservoir.
The other day I was traveling through Delaware County and had to stop for some cows on the county road. I got out and herded them back into the field. I then stopped at the closest farm and reported their broken fence. The lady at the barn recognized me and happened to tell me another eagle story.
The day before when the cows came into the barn one of them was missing. They knew the cow was due to give birth, so after milking they went in search of the cow. The cow was quickly found, but its calf was dead. Because of the way it was eaten they blamed the death on coyotes. Those wild canines always start at the rear of the animal and eat the intestines and internal organs first.
But what surprised the farmers were the three bald eagles and two golden eagles that were feasting on the dead calf.
This was not the first time they had seen these birds. Even though several references to these eagles say that both species are about the same size, the golden eagles were definitely larger.
My first encounter with a golden eagle was probably 20 years ago. I had gone to Worcester to hunt turkeys on a farm off of South Hill Road. I took a nice tom that morning.
Later, as I stood in the yard with the horse owner, we noticed another gobbler feeding out from a brushy hedge row. Suddenly, down out of the sky a golden eagle swooped down. He just missed the tree tops but didn’t miss its intended target. Just before hitting the turkey, his feet came up and his talons grabbed into the turkey. There were wings flapping and dust flying. The fight was on.
As they rolled on the ground, the turkey got free and made a dash for the safety of the brush. With wings stretched wide, the eagle tried to catch the turkey, but was unsuccessful. The turkey raced through the underbrush, and the eagle finally flew away. I’ve seen other golden eagles down in the Andes area when passing through. The DEC had been studying them there several years ago.
The golden eagle primarily eats mammals. They will hunt rabbits and other small animals, but like its two colored cousins, it will also eat whatever it finds.
Bald eagles don’t get their white heads and tails until they mature at about five years of age, making it difficult to tell the two apart. But there is a difference between the two species. The bald eagle has a yellow beak while the golden eagle’s is black, and the golden eagle has feathers down its legs with a golden brown head.
Over the years I’ve valued those brief moments as something special. They are etched in my mind along with other wonders of nature. I’ve talked with many people who have never seen an eagle in the wild. I guess I’m the lucky one. Cherish it when you do.
