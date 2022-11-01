I’m about a month late with this article, but I thought everyone knew that hunting from a treestand is a potential risk. That was until the other day when I ran into a friend of mine at the grocery store who was walking with a cane.
He explained that he fell 15 feet from his treestand while bow hunting. He broke or cracked several bones and isn’t able to hunt for the rest of the season. Not being able to hunt is nothing; he’s lucky to be alive. That’s why they call falls accidents, but they can be prevented.
Many years ago, when my wife and I ran an archery business, we had a salesman come in to sell us numerous items. One day a different salesman from the same company arrived.
“Where’s Phil?” I asked.
“You didn’t hear?” he responded. “He was killed when he fell out of his treestand. He left a wife and three little kids.”
Phil knew better: he sold safety harnesses.
According to a survey done by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 25% of hunters who use treestands don’t wear safety equipment. They think it can’t happen to them. They overestimate their ability to avoid accidents.
Many years ago, before all these fancy climbers and ladder stands were available, we constructed wooden stands in trees. With a few two-by-fours nailed between a couple of trees, we climbed up and waited for a deer to walk by.
One fall day I started up that makeshift ladder and the rung above me gave way when I pulled on it. Luckily, I caught myself and didn’t fall. I probably wouldn’t have gotten hurt as I was only a couple of feet up. But what if I was 10 or 12 feet up and landed on my head and neck?
I should have checked it out before the season opened. I know a couple of bowhunters who have been hurt because they assumed their old home-built ladders were safe.
Today we know better, but we should follow a few safety rules.
Always wear a safety harness and use a lifeline when climbing up and down the tree. Folks will put on the safety harness but don’t fasten it to anything until they get 15 or 16 feet up in their fancy metal stand. Most people don’t fall once they are in their stand and secured to the tree — they fall while climbing.
Use a tow rope to get your unloaded weapon up into your stand.
Be aware of suspension trauma. “What’s that?” you might ask. You’ve taken all the necessary steps to be safe.
Say you use a good full-body safety harness and fasten your harness to the lifeline, but somehow halfway up the ladder you still fall. You’re suspended vertically 12 feet off the ground and can’t get either up or down. Things like that can happen.
Your deluxe body harness with 1½-wide straps saved your life. Well, not necessarily. Those straps running between your legs are slowly cutting off the circulation from your legs. They press on your femoral arteries, restricting blood flow back to the heart and brain. If you can’t get to safety within about 20 minutes, you can die.
By having a toe strap that you can lower and reach with your foot, you can stand and get your body weight off the crotch straps. We all aren’t six feet tall and have 36-inch inseams, so make sure your toe strap is checked to be a proper working length.
Many treestands come with instructional videos and there are free safety videos and classes online. Take a few minutes and check them out. It might just save your life.
