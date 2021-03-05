The Great Horned Owl: A hoot in the dark

I was driving to Laurens a few days ago. It was late in the afternoon and just getting dark. There were deer out feeding in the meadows, but suddenly a large bird flew down across the road right in front of my car. I recognized it immediately and hit my brakes. It was a Great Horned Owl. Luckily, I didn’t hit him, because a bird that size would have probably taken out my windshield.
It’s not often that we see these magnificent birds, even though the Great Horned Owl is one of the most common owls in North America. Their natural range is from the Arctic all the way down to the tropics including deserts, wetlands, forests and farmlands. They live in the backyards of our cities and towns, yet we seldom see them. Unless you are out just at dusk or early dawn and really looking, you might live a lifetime and never see one.
The Great Horned Owl is known as the hoot owl and often heard in the night by its four or five raspy hoots. Because of its large, stately look with the obvious feathered tufts on its head and bright yellow eyes, it is the typical owl of all children’s fairy tales and story books.
These birds are primarily nocturnal. They sit and hunt from tree limbs, roofs of barns and fence posts along the meadows. They are powerful predators that use sharp talons to capture their prey. Their diet consists of rabbits, snakes, small mammals, birds and even skunks.
Several years ago, we’d see a Great Horned Owl two or three nights a week, sitting on the peak of our old dairy barn, silhouetted against the nighttime sky. It was a worthy perch to watch and hunt. Maybe it was because of the rabbits in the yard, or possibly the stray cats that people dropped off, but he was there quite often. Then, one morning I was heading to work and saw his lifeless body along the road just a couple hundred yards from our driveway. It was obvious that he swooped down and was hit by a car.
Many people don’t realize it, but an owl’s eyes don’t move back and forth like ours do. They can rotate their heads one hundred and eighty degrees to see what’s around them in every direction. When they fly, their wings hardly make a sound, even though their wing span often reaches five feet.
Great Horned Owls nest high in the tree tops and both the male and female constantly hunt and tend their young. It is not uncommon for these owls to use nests constructed by other birds such as hawks or crows. That may be because gathering nesting material in the night is far more difficult than the daytime activities of other birds. The female lays one to four eggs and usually raises a couple of very hungry youngsters. They remain and learn hunting and survival techniques from their parents until the fall, when they too start looking for a mate.
So, watch the skies just before dark or at dawn if you hope to see one of these beautiful birds. They’re easy to identify with their large blocky bodies that appear to have no neck, but fly with the grace of a ballerina. But don’t be discouraged. Few people will be lucky enough to see something that lives in their backyard.
