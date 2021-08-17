The many waterfalls of the Catskills

A few weeks ago my wife and I decided to go on a day trip. I suggested heading down into the Catskills and hiking the trail to Kaaterskill Falls. We could also make a stop for ice cream at Sundaes in Grand Gorge on the way home.
On the drive down I told Pat all about the falls, some of the largest in the state. The water cascades over two tiers, dropping about 260 feet. When there has been plenty of rain and the water is high, the view is spectacular. I told her that several people have been injured or died there because they didn’t stay on the trail.
The last time I hiked into the falls I parked on State Route 23A in the parking area just a short walk above the trailhead, but the walk down the hill was rather tricky because of the volume of traffic. I’ve seen it when it was more like a freeway than a narrow, winding road down through the narrow gap in the mountain. The other problem is Bastion Falls. It’s on the most dangerous curve on the road. Instead of watching other cars and a horde of pedestrians, the drivers check out the cascading water.
When I started over the hill after passing through Haines Falls, I saw the concrete barriers that closed off the parking area. We continued further down the hill and saw people walking up from a small pull-off nearly a mile from the trailhead. So we turned around and drove back towards town. I knew there was a trail that led to the top of the falls near the entrance of North-South Lake, so I thought we’d check it out. That didn’t work either. There was a parking lot for a new trail that was filled to capacity. There wasn’t a ghost of a chance of seeing the falls.
It was a little disappointing that we missed the falls. I knew of other falls that would be spectacular after all the rain we've had, but they were too far away with what time we had.
If you take Route 28 towards Kingston, you pass through the small town of Boiceville. If you turn off and go down Ulster County Route 42 (Peekamoose Road), a few miles down you'll find six waterfalls that can be seen from the road. The biggest is Buttermilk Falls, dropping out of a narrow notch in the rock ledge above.
There are numerous other beautiful waterfalls in the Catskills, but many are on hiking trails a few miles away from your car. Then there’s the Devil’s Kitchen in Platte Clove a few miles from Hunter. The problem with this area is the extremely difficult and dangerous terrain. There is a mile-long hiking trail above the falls, but it is steep and slippery. Many people have lost their lives there over the years, so I don’t recommend it to anyone. It's a favorite spot for ice climbers in the winter as well, but be warned, it is not for the faint of heart.
What’s Happening?
This year is the 8th Annual Lighting of the Fire Towers. On Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9 to 9:30 p.m. (the rain date is the 5th), they can be seen in many locations throughout the area.
The original idea for the lighting of the towers came from Doug Hamilton of the Red Hill Fire Tower Committee. He felt that people seeing the light on the mountain tops would remind them that there was a fire tower watching over and protecting their communities and surrounding forests.
There will be several towers participating statewide. To see locations that are visible near you can visit http://nusffla.org/lighthtml.
It’s quite a sight and only happens once a year.
