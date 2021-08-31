The ones that get away

A friend of mine told me a very funny story the other day that I just have to share with you. Now I know that many of you who read this column are fishermen, so you’ll be as amused as I was. For those of you who don’t fish, you’ll still enjoy this strange tale.
Many of us in the area rent our homes to the many baseball visitors. They come from all over the country so their kids can play in the Cooperstown area. Well, a friend of mine rents out part of his house on Goodyear Lake.
One afternoon one of the younger kids who wasn’t old enough to be on the team went out on the dock to fish. After all, he was bored. The fishing was rather slow, but it wasn’t long before he had a strange visitor on the dock. A big blue heron flew in and landed just a few feet behind the young fisherman. A few minutes later the boy got a bite. A fish was on his line. He was excited as he reeled the blue gill in and lifted him up on the dock. He turned to yell to his mom, “I got one!” The fish swung towards the heron. The tall, skinny, feathered thief wasted no time and immediately grabbed the fish, swallowing it in one quick gulp. “That’s my fish!” the boy loudly cried, as he fought back tears. That was his very first fish.
I know that some of you chuckled to yourself; I know I did. The little boy was crushed by losing his fish, but for a wild bird to come up and snatch away his prize was a unique experience.
Many years ago I was fishing on Otsego Lake with Bob Palmer, my ex-father-in-law. We were trolling for lake trout on the east side of the lake near King Fisher Tower in about 50 feet of water. I was using a lure famous in the area made by Harry Watkins on River Street in Oneonta. It was a number 4 Leatherstocking Lure with a scale-like finish.
“I got one,” I told Bob. It was a solid hit, but it didn’t seem to fight. “No, I’m hung up either on the bottom or some old buoy cable,” I said.
I took the line in my hand and pulled on it. Suddenly, I felt it move. Within a few moments the line had moved under the boat. With the line going taut I grabbed my pole and released the reel’s spool. That was a mistake — because of the tension on the line, I received backlash. The line was tangled, so I went back to working in the line with my hands.
As the fish came up, I could feel the fight. By then Bob had straightened out my tangled reel, but I continued the hand action to avoid giving the fish any slack. It took several minutes before the fish got closer to the boat. Suddenly, it dove towards the bottom. The reel sang as the line was pulled off the spool once more. I finally used the pole and worked the fish back towards the surface. Then we saw it: it was a huge laker, bigger than I had ever seen. As I worked him in closer, Bob grabbed the net.
With the fish near the surface, Bob tried to net him. But when that net touched the fish, it dove down hard and fast. There was a loud snap as the line broke.
We had caught many fish over the years. Lakers grow up to eight or nine pounds, but nothing the size of that fish. It was at least 30 inches long and in the 20-pound range. All we could do was laugh about the whole episode. With everything that went wrong we were lucky to have even seen that fish.
In a situation like that you have to look on the bright side. A fish that big wouldn’t taste that good, and it would have been rather expensive to have it mounted and put on the wall. A lunker like that is better released to produce more fish in the lake for the future.
One thing's for sure: there’s not a heron alive that could have swallowed that one. It's just a memory of the fish that got away.
