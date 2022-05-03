The picnic: a forgotten tradition

As I drove up a narrow, winding county road the other day, I passed a spot filled with memories from my childhood.
It was just a little pull off that was big enough for only one car. To most people, it was nothing special, but for me it brought pleasant thoughts.
This spot was along a small creek. There were a few rocks put in a circle and an old pine log to sit on. Obviously a few other folks stopped occasionally at that same spot back then. Being only about three miles from the farm didn’t make it a major destination, but to a six or seven-year-old it was special.
My mother would make a salad or something and we’d take hot dogs along to cook on sticks over the fire we made with the wood my brother and I would gather. I’d play in the brook catching frogs and salamanders. We’d have a picnic lunch and then go back home.
I doubt if kids today know what a picnic is. If there’s no cell service they wouldn’t even want to go. And to go with your parents and just be out along the creek would be another no-no.
When I grew up we got to go to Gilbert Lake a couple times during the summer, and that was only about five miles away. We’d swim and then grill something over charcoal. I guess we’d call that a picnic.
As we got older there were four of us in the neighborhood. We roamed the hills and had picnics in the backyard quite often.
But there was a picnic that always gives me a chuckle every time I think about it. My aunt and uncle had a small speed boat. About one Sunday a month during the summer we would meet them and our four cousins either on Canadarago or Otsego Lake for a picnic and water skiing.
One hot summer day we all got together at Three Mile Point. With six kids all together we had to take turns on the lake behind the boat.
While all the kids were either swimming or skiing, our mothers would be getting dinner ready. The salads were out on the picnic table along with hot dogs and hamburgers waiting to be cooked. When we got together there was always plenty of food; the old wooden table would be covered.
Now, I’m not sure who was sitting on the picnic table first, but when both moms sat on the bench on the same side of the table, it happened: the other side of the table flew up along with all the food. Both mons were showered with potato salad, macaroni salad and a multitude of other picnic foods. They were shocked, but just sat there and laughed. I don’t remember for sure, but I think enough food was salvaged for lunch.
My last memorable picnic happened about five years ago. I had hiked 33 of the 35 Catskill peaks. My last hike up Table and Peakamoose would complete the 3500 Club challenge, so I planned a picnic on top of Peakamoose Mountain for my friends to celebrate.
I carried a Jetboil backpacking stove. I have a small fry pan that sits over the flame where I grilled venison speedies. Tasty meat and potato salad along with some adult beverages made the final hike even better.
While sitting on the rocks on the top of the eleventh highest Catskill peak overlooking the valley below, we had a picnic celebrating the finish of my quest.
“Not bad for a 70-year-old,” I said to my friends. Since then I’ve hiked most of those several more times but haven’t done any more cooking up high among the clouds. I guess the next picnic is someone else’s turn.
