The quest to gather Maine's seafood

This past weekend Pat and I took a trip to Maine for a gathering of her family. Rater than racing across the Mass Pike, we decided to leave a day early and take a more scenic route. Once in the Albany area we passed through Troy and took Route 7 to Vermont. The trip brought back many memories of past events.
Route 7 turned into Vermont Route 9 after we crossed the border. It was a beautiful drive as we drove over the Green Hills. Before long we saw a sign for Mt. Snow. I had skied there several times when I was in college, so we made a left and wandered up the valley. Going to that mountain some 50 years ago was quite a change from skiing Stamford’s Scotch Valley.
Finally we arrived in Maine. Of course, no trip up the coast is complete if you don’t stop at the Kittery Trading Post. But that area brought back a lot of memories as well. We had met two brothers on a bear hunting trip in Canada a couple of years before and by some strange coincidence they were in the same bear camp in northern Maine the following year. We became good friends and paid them a visit the following summer.
On that trip they had decided to have a lobster roast. But first we had to gather some lobsters. That evening the fog was extremely thick in the harbor in Portsmouth, New Hampshire as we headed out in a small boat with an even smaller outboard.
“Do you know where you’re going?” I asked.
“Yeah, I’ve got a half dozen traps in a small bay just a ways out,” Mike responded.
Off in the distance we could hear the buoy bell that guided boats into shore.
“My traps are just west of that bell. We just have to find the right cove in the bay.”
After a half hour of going in and out of a dozen small coves and back waters, Mike finally found them.
When you can only see about ten feet in front of you, that’s a problem. I figured it would have been a lot easier doing this during the day. Then it dawned on me why were out there in the dark on a foggy night.
Before long Mike pulled the boat up close to a buoy.
“Grab the rope and pull up the trap,” he said.
So I took hold of the rope and pulled the trap up from the depths. Mike opened it and put three lobsters into the bottom of the boat. We pulled up three more traps and hauled in enough lobsters for everyone.
Later that night the lobsters were steamed with a pot on an open fire. I always eat just the tail and claws of a lobster, but those Down-easters leave nothing but a licked-clean shell. They claim the green stuff is the best part.
On another trip to Maine we went out after oysters. I always thought that, being a shellfish, oysters were gathered with a rake on the floor of the ocean. That’s one way to do it, but oysters also cling to anything in the water and have to be pried off.
That day we went to one of the navigation buoys in the shallow water of the Piscataqua River when the tide was out. Mike went into the water wearing a wet suit and pried the oysters from some steel marker posts using a sharp metal bar. Later that day we had oysters on the half shell along with some local brew. Opening them was rather difficult; I didn’t have the knack like the locals did.
But like everything else, things change. Mike moved up into northern Maine, and we go to the store to buy our seafood. The only thing that remains are the memories of the past. They were good times.
