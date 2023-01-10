As you may know, I’m on the road a lot with all my activities, so I see a large number of animals and often some other very interesting things.
Being an outdoorsman and outdoor writer, I'm always on the lookout for wildlife. Many animals are rarely seen, but I’ve had three sightings of mink in the past few weeks. Two of them were dead in the highway and one crossed Route 205 in front of me between Mt. Vision and Hartwick. I thought about that as I continued on to Cooperstown. I hadn’t seen a mink in several years and now there’s been three.
The mink is a member of the weasel family. Like its various cousins, they are a carnivorous mammal whose primary diet is meat. Despite being rather small in size, they’ll stand their ground against other animals. They are vicious killers; just ask someone whose chicken house has been raided by a mink or a weasel. Most every hen will have been killed and only a small portion of just one will be eaten.
Before the anti-fur movement, these animals were prized for the pelts. Mink coats would sell for thousands of dollars. They have dense fur with dark, glossy guard hairs. Their body is between a 12 and 18 inches long and weighs about four pounds.
Mink are a semi-aquatic animal that primarily forage for food along the water’s edge. They’ll investigate every hole and crevice along creeks and ponds, looking for frogs, salamanders, crayfish and even muskrats. Being excellent swimmers, they even dive deep into the pools to catch fish.
I remember when I was young, I saw my first mink. I was fishing in the brook up the road from our house. I had caught a small, six or seven-inch brook trout and laid it on the bank near my feet. I had moved a few feet away to cast along an old log that lay out in the water.
As I put on another night crawler, I noticed movement off to my right. A long, slender, dark brown animal came out of a hole and stole my fish. I had no idea what it was until I got home and described it to my dad.
Other members of the weasel family are common in the area like weasels, otters and fishers. Some people have ferrets as pets. The pine martin can be found further north. Out west badgers are common, and in the far north the wolverine — the largest member of the family — roams the mountains and tundra.
As I mentioned earlier they are fierce fighters and are afraid of nothing. A wolverine will fight off a grizzly bear in order to feed on a kill.
I’ve told you a bunch of nasty things about this animal. So how did a weasel get in the old kid’s rhyme, “All Around the Mulberry Bush?” Some of you older readers might remember singing that child’s song, “All around the mulberry bush the monkey chased the weasel.” It ended with the phrase, “pop goes the weasel.”
Up in our attic we have an antique yarn winder. It has four arms that stick out where yarn that was spun on the old spinning wheel would be put up in measured skeins. Kids would turn the wheel, wrapping the yarn around the arms. As the wheel turned, a small wooden gear-like cog turned as well. It had a peg sticking out.
When the skein was full, the cog and peg would have made a full revolution. A long, thin piece of wood would slide off the peg and snap against the frame, causing an audible “pop” That thin stick was called the weasel, thus “pop goes the weasel.” Back then there were no video games and kids did chores around the house. Putting the yarn up in skeins was one of their jobs.
Anyway, mink, weasels... I’m sorry. I got carried away. We’ll talk more next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.