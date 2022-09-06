My wife and I were watching some of the "Yellowstone" marathon over the weekend on television. We’ve seen the entire show to date, but it was worth watching again.
There was a scene where a group of people want to take part of the Dutton ranch near Yellowstone National Park for an airport, build resorts, and cut new ski areas on the mountains. Sure, the developers were willing to buy it, but the family that has owned the property for several generations doesn’t want to sell. Some people called it progress.
Now for a history lesson. Back in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, New York City was taking land through a system called Eminent Domain.
The beautiful, wooded mountains and fertile valleys of the Catskills were taken from the people by the government in order to build the reservoirs necessary to keep New York City with sufficient drinking water. They paid the residents, but it changed their lives forever.
Towns like Beerston, Rondout, Arena, and Pepacton were taken and the residents who had lived there for many generations were uprooted as well. Nineteen reservoirs were built, flooding as many valleys and removing 24 towns with businesses and farms. They called it progress.
Over the weekend a friend of ours emailed us pictures taken from Pepacton Reservoir near Margaretville. With the lack of rain this summer the water is extremely low, which allowed her to walk on the sidewalks of Arena.
She saw the foundations of homes left by the bulldozers and giant earth moving equipment. Talk about taking a walk back into history. Roads were still there as well as a few ghosts from the past.
Change is necessary; I suppose a lot of good came out of those flooded valleys. New York has some of the best drinking water. Some of the best trout fishing in state is found there. I’ve caught several ten-pound brown trout in Cannonsville Reservoir and have seen several that were far bigger.
Sure, it takes a permit to fish in those waters, but they're free and instantly available on the web. Much of the land is open to hiking and hunting and motorless boats and kayaks can paddle those waters if properly cleaned to comply with the necessary regulations.
So a recreation area was created.
Today we have a new potential threat to our lands in upstate New York. New York City needs more electricity. The movement today is for solar and wind power. Will the government use the same tactics to take our farmland in order to produce more electricity?
You may think that can never happen, but don’t be that naïve. New regulations to stop the use of fossil fuels will cause dramatic changes in the future.
Where will they get enough power to charge millions of cars and still provide enough juice for air conditioning and other household and business needs? What happens to the wildlife that lives and feeds in the fields, meadows and forests of this beautiful country?
Today's farms are going out of business at an alarming rate. Where will the food come from that feeds the people of this great land: China, Mexico, or some other third world country with lower safety standards?
We are at a crossroads with what some call progress. Things change today in the blink if an eye. A few years ago the vast grain fields of America’s heartland fed the world, but not today. There was no energy crisis. America was self-sufficient. And they call this progress!
Author’s Note: If you put out campaign signs for someone who is not running for office in November, go pick them up. Isn’t there enough litter on our highways?
