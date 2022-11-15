It’s that time of year. Archery season for deer and bear has been open since October 1st, and gun season opens this coming Saturday, November 19th. By the number of deer I've seen, it’s going to be a great season. They're everywhere.
As usual, I plan on going out on opening day. I’ve checked my tree stands, but I’ve got to the point in life that I’m not looking for that set of giant antlers. No, I just want a nice fat doe for meat.
I’ll sit in my stand on opening day, and if a small buck goes by, I’ll warn him of the other hunters in the woods. That’s more fun than shooting them. Besides, with the cost of food these days, some nice venison steaks are all I want.
But some guys are searching for a giant buck, so they head out to other parts of the country where they grow big and the antlers grow bigger. My son is one of them.
Last year he booked an archery hunt in southeast Kansas with Paradise Adventures. Last week, he and his buddy drove half way across the country for the hunt. Yes, you read it right. To hunt with that outfitter, you have to book your hunt a year in advance.
Kansas is known for its whitetails. Why, you might ask? It’s food, genetics, and management practices.
Here in New York deer are managed for quantity. We have a lot of hunters who want to take a lot of deer, but it’s different out in the Midwest.
Kansas is flat country with endless of miles of soy bean and corn fields. The deer live in the creek bottoms where they have plenty of cover and close proximity to their food.
The outfitter at the farm puts up numerous tree stands in areas where the deer move through narrow funnels when traveling from their bedding areas to feeding areas. He obviously knew what he was doing.
Randy had two shootable bucks within bow range the very first morning. Here at home, he would have shot either one of them in an instant, but not there. He had seen pictures of much larger bucks taken a couple of weeks before on trail cameras. Randy wasn’t going to settle for a little one.
When everything seems to be going great, someone throws a monkey wrench into the mix. Randy’s buddy was sick and passed up a couple of bucks the first day, but Randy knew that as soon as he put an arrow in a decent buck they would be heading home. On the second day, a big eight-pointer followed two does across the clearing. Randy’s arrow put the 230-pound whitetail down. The following morning they headed home.
There were 14 hunters on the farm that week. Twelve of them went home with trophies. One of the guys made the same mistake that many hunters make. He shot a buck just slightly larger than he could have shot at home on the very first day rather than waiting for a bigger one to come along. He knew immediately he had goofed but made this observation: “You don’t judge a hunting camp by the size of the antlers on the meat pole. It’s the camaraderie, the hospitality, and the stories and laughs around the dinner table.”
I agree. It makes all the difference.
On the last day and last hour of his hunt, a man from Boulder, Colorado decided to take a decent eight-pointer. He had held out, waiting for the absolute monster buck he had seen earlier.
After hitting the smaller buck, the 12-pointer he waited for all week walked within 30 yards of his stand. But he had arrowed a buck and had to let the big one walk away. I bet he’ll go back there again next year.
Randy took a really nice, big-bodied, high-racked buck that he can be proud of, but I know he’s already planning on going back to Kansas. For some reason, giant antlered bucks do that to you.
