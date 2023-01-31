Let’s jump back to the 1980s.
Winters like the one we're having now closed many small ski areas. With the lack of snow and little or no snowmaking, there was no way for them to stay in business.
It affected more than just the ski areas. Other than a few days, all season there was never the sound of snowmobiles racing across meadows and hilltops. We had five snow machines that weren’t started for two years.
So one day I put them on the lawn near the road and sold them all during the next snow fall. A few years later things changed; the cold and snow returned. Believe it or not, it will again.
Now I know some of you will disagree with me, and that’s fine. After all, everyone should be able to have their own opinion. But this earth has been around for billions of years. Eleven thousand years ago there was an ice age that left more than a mile of glacial ice covering central New York. As the glaciers bulldozed their way southward, the Finger Lakes as well as Otsego Lake were formed. Then things changed, and it warmed up. The glaciers slowly receded over the next few thousand years, and some people still expect it to stop.
When I was in elementary school, they told us we were entering another ice age. January temperatures stayed near thirty below, and if the thermometer hit zero, we thought it was a heat wave. You see: the earth is cyclical and will constantly change no matter what we do.
From core samples taken in Antarctica that cover thousands and thousands of years, there’s proof that the land beneath all that ice was once a tropical jungle. Two years ago they documented the coldest temperature ever recorded. Oceans once covered much of the land. Volcanos created islands, and deserts have come and gone. Yet some “scientists” and politicians believe that man is the problem.
The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii emits more gas in a single day than all our automobiles do in a year – 2,000 metric tons of sulfur dioxide and 8,000 metric tons of CO2 each day. Yet man is the problem?
In 2009, Al Gore said, “the North Pole will be free of ice by 2013, and New York City will be under water.” Well, it didn’t happen. The polar bears still roam the six to 10-foot deep ice pack. Besides if that was true, wouldn’t Gore have sold his land on Manhattan Island before it was too late?
Yesterday I listened to a radio podcast between the Stuck in the Rut crew in southern Alaska and Coke Wallace, a Master Hunting Guide in Healy, Alaska near the entrance of Denali Park. They were discussing the fate of animals because of the hard winters and predators.
Coke said that over the past three winters there has been more snow and colder temperatures than he has seen in his 30 years of guiding.
Last winter they had a storm that dropped over four feet of snow. Three days later it warmed up and rained for two days straight. Then it froze and another four feet of snow fell. Moose that stand nine feet tall at the shoulder and weigh upwards to 1,600 pounds were unable to get to the willow patches to get food. The Dall sheep that live high up on the mountain tops faired better because of the high winds to blow the snow away, but were easy targets for the many wolves and golden eagles. The eagles kill the newborn lambs and eat them.
So what’s all this mean? To many – not much – just the ramblings of a man who has seen many winters come and go. No matter what you or I believe there is a scientist out there who will either agree or disagree with both of us. After all, as I said, “Everyone is intitled to his own opinion.” I think we should just agree to disagree.
