28th Annual Pit Run
Men’s 10K
1. Brian Reis, 34:02; 2. Michael Hamilton, 36:03; 3. Tom Slicer, 37:01; 4. Joseph Redmond, 37:31; 5. Carter Stevens, 37:58; 6. Sumner Elwood, 38:15; 7. Nathan Laing, 39:33; 8. Jonathan Ellis, 39:45; 9. Wayne Allen II, 40:04; 10. Josh Schlafer, 41:28
Women’s 10K
1. Sara Szollosy, 42:44; 2. Lydia Dillon, 44:36; 3. Maureen Sheehan, 45:04; 4. Celia Seigers, 45:12; 5. Katherine Porter, 46:20; 6. Karin Lehr, 47:28; 7. April Small, 48:38; 8. Meghan Cassidy, 49:18; 9. Tracie Wood, 49:43; 10. Gabrielle Pedersen, 49:46
Men’s 5K
1. Korbin Jones, 18:27; 2. Brandon Gardner, 19:24; 3. Nicholas Kahl, 20:08; 4. Samuel Bagley, 21:39; 5. Connor Eberly, 21:48; 6. Dylan Shaughnessy, 22:08; 7. Brett Holleran Jr., 22:10; 8. Alex Herold, 22:32; 9. Norman Farwell, 22:36; 10. Matthew Rubin 22:46
Women’s 5K
1. Heather Bailey, 22:12; 2. Sasha Sloth, 24:23; 3. Olivia Dobrovosky, 24:24; 4. Elaina Neubert, 24:31; 5. Debra Hamilton, 25:47; 6. Kelsey Terrell, 26:38; 7. Bella Holleran 26:55; 8. Heather Cunningham, 27:02; 9. Abigail Costello, 27:06; 10. Tamie Reed, 27:16
