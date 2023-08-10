Unadilla MX in New Berlin will once again serve as host to the best motocross racers in the world as the 37th running of the Honda Unadilla National will take place Saturday, Aug. 12.
The race represents the ninth of 11 events on the summer Pro Motocross calendar and the 26th event of the SuperMotocross World Championship following the 17-race Supercross season.
Several of the sport’s top stars will be on hand, led by New York natives Justin Barcia (Monroe) and Phil Nicoletti (Cochecton). They’ll be joined by the likes of Australian siblings Jett and Hunter Lawrence, reigning Unadilla champion Chase Sexton and many more.
Both Lawrences and Sexton represent Team Honda HRC. Sexton was the 450 Class winner at the 2022 Unadilla National. Jett and Hunter are the current leaders in the 450 and 250 classes, respectively, with Jett seeking to wrap up the 2023 title at this year’s race.
Barcia, a former Unadilla winner, is set to return from an injury to make his 2023 Pro MX debut.
Another name of interest to local fans is Corey Burnett, a Bainbridge resident who serves as an officer for the Norwich Police Department and will be competing on behalf of the Norwich Police Benevolent Association.
Joining Sexton on the winner’s podium in 2022 was Jo Shimoda, who took home the title in the 250 Class.
Amateur racing will take place Friday from 9:30 a.m., to 6 p.m. Saturday’s pro practice begins at 8:15 a.m., with the races set to start around 1 p.m. Gates open at 6 a.m., both Friday and Saturday. There will be additional amateur racing Sunday from 7:30 a.m., to 4 p.m.
General admission tickets are available at unadillamx.com/pro-national-mx.
