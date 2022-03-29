Trap shooting teams on the rise

“Pull,” a boy yelled. BANG. The sound of the shotgun echoed across the top of the mountain. A four-and a-quarter-inch orange disc that was thrown out in front of the shooter burst into dozens of small pieces.
“Pull,” a girl shouted. BANG. The next clay pigeon, as they’re called, broke into several large chunks.
Over and over the shooting continued as parents and friends stood back and watched. On Saturday morning I drove up to the Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club on Franklin Mountain to watch the Laurens trap team’s practice. There were about 25 students, Pat Dugan, the team’s coach, and their parents assembled for the event. Of the team’s 25 members, six are girls and 10 are from Morris since they do not have a team.
At this practice event Lincoln Waffle shot a perfect score, breaking 25 out of 25 clay targets. You may not think that's impressive, but these discs fly out of the trap house at better than 40 miles an hour in multiple directions, and they shoot from five different positions.
Unlike basketball or soccer, teams don’t meet and compete with each other on the same trap range. At the end of each shoot, the coach gives the results to the High School Trap Association.
Several schools in the area have teams including Walton, Worcester, Richfield Springs, and Gilbertsville-Mount Upton. All of these teams are members of the New York State High School Trap Association.
Now, I know that some of you are concerned with safety; after all, they are shooting guns. But all team members have passed the NYS Hunter Safety Course as well as a Range Safety Course. All safety rules are strictly enforced and every member knows the Etiquette of Trap Shooting. This is the safest high school sport in the country with zero accidents to date.
Last year three members of the Laurens team traveled to Michigan to compete in the nationals and did very well among the thousands of shooters there. On the state level, Nick De Boer and Brock Lewis, both of Laurens, finished in the top three positions in their division, while Riley Williams finished in third place in the woman’s division.
It's important to note that while the schools do not fund these teams, this sport is the fastest-growing high school sport in the country today. All coaches are volunteers and participating athletes raise their own funds to support their program. If shooters don’t have their own guns, they are provided for them. But I’m told that if they have a loaner, they will usually have their own shotgun by the end of the season.
If you’d like to help the team, there will be a fundraising golf tournament at the Colonial Ridge Golf Course on April 30th.
The Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club allows the team to use their trap range every Saturday morning and gave the kids a donation to compete at the nationals last year. As I write this, I’m asking if there are any hunters, sportsmen or fish and game clubs that would like to help.
Let’s face it: we all know that ammunition is extremely expensive. Try buying some. If you shoot, you know.
The team’s coach tells me he gets shells directly from Federal at a reduced rate, but they are still expensive. Then there are the clay targets.
I’m not telling you anything, but they are the hunters of the future. Let’s support them. If interested, please contact their coach Pat Dugan at (607) 287-5998.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.