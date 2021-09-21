Trying to conquer the Adirondacks

If you thought to yourself that I was crazy, you were right. Well, only partially.
No 75-year-old man was going to conquer five Adirondack peaks in two days and live to talk about it. Let’s discuss the crazy part first. I have always thought that insanity helps you cope with life. The only problem with my plan for last week’s backpacking adventure was not taking into consideration the 35-pound pack me and my friend George were going to have to carry.
We arrived at Heart Lake a few miles from Lake Placid late Monday afternoon. Our plans for spending the night in one of the Adirondack Mountain Club’s lean-tos and getting an early start in the morning quickly faded away. That left us no other choice but to hike up the trail to either the first lean-to or a camping spot. It was more than two miles away and easily halfway to the top of Algonquin Peak. Still, we went. The last half mile was in the dark using our headlights. We pitched our tent and spent the night on probably the only level spot near the base of MacIntyre Falls. The falling water onto the rocks easily lulled us to sleep.
In the morning we continued ever upward, putting one foot in front of the other, climbing over large rocks and steep, boulder-filled washouts. Finally, we reached the fork in the trail and left our packs to climb another half mile to the top of our first peak. We summited Wright Peak and descended back to the fork. The climb from there was even harder with more boulders, rock scrambles and steep, often wet, slippery slides, but we finally stepped out on top of Algonquin.
Algonquin Peak is the second highest mountain in New York State with a bald summit (bare rock above tree line) topping out at 5,114 feet. The views from there were magnificent with Mt. Colden right in front of us and Avalanche Lake thousands of feet below. After a rest and lunch, we journeyed on and reached the col with Boundary Peak ahead. This peak gets its name because it marked the boundary between the Algonquin and Iroquois Indians territories. After crossing Boundary, we summited Iroquois Peak, our third and final summit for the day.
That’s when things changed. We re-crossed Boundary Peak and headed down to a trail leading to Lake Colden where we planned on spending the night. But trail number 71 on the map turned out to be an absolute nightmare.
It was extremely steep with huge boulders, slick slides and glacial debris in an old, deeply eroded, near vertical creek bed. The 1.7 miles were so bad it took us over six hours to get to the bottom. What made it even worse was the last three hours were in the dark, so we again used our headlights. I know some of you will say, “Oh come on, it was less than two miles.” But still carrying our 35-pound packs, it was treacherous. One missed step would mean being carried off the mountain on a stretcher by the rangers and a rescue team.
We reached our campsite well after ten o’clock that night and set up our tent. We had hiked for nearly 15 hours that day. In the morning we awoke to a light rain tapping on our tent. As I lay in my sleeping bag, I decided that we were not going to climb the last mountains we had planned. Every muscle and joint in my body ached from the abuse of the previous day’s hike.
It was just as well. Once outside I realized that with the change in weather we couldn't even see the summits. We broke camp and headed back to our car. It was time to go home.
We hiked down the trail towards Avalanche Lake, used the wooden walkways along the sides of the cliffs, and climbed up and down the ladders over the steeper parts. As the miles were painfully covered, the rains fell even harder, but we finally made it back to Heart Lake.
Very early in the trip we realized that we were the only ones carrying packs of that size. Most hikers just carry a day pack and cover more miles far easier. If I decide to return to those magnificent mountains for another hike, it will be with three or four pounds in my day pack. My goal of conquering all those mountains will probably never be reached, but at least I tried.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.