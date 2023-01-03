For many, many years I’ve received emails and phone calls from folks in the area. They have the same problem and are looking for a solution.
Last week I was in the chiropractor’s office waiting for an adjustment, and the same question came up again: “What can I do to stop the deer from eating my plants and shrubs?” It doesn’t matter whether you live in the city, the town or anywhere else for that matter. We all have the same issue — even out in the rural countryside.
In Oneonta it’s a serious problem. You can drive up West Street or down Chestnut: deer are everywhere. They’ve adapted themselves to urban living. Why not? They know they’re safe except for an occasional car accident. They can’t be hunted, and there is plenty to eat.
Most humans take pride in their homes and yards. They plant ornamental shrubs and pretty flowers. Then the deer come along and dine both day and night. So what do the people do? They replant the same variety over and over again, hoping the deer won’t return.
One person in our discussion asked, “Why doesn’t the city trap the deer and move them out into the country?” I’m sure communities have tried that. Cages have been set up in some communities, but let’s face it: deer are smart and cunning.
They may catch a couple of younger ones, but there aren’t many animals smarter than a whitetail deer. They have keen senses. They smell and hear far better than humans and have a sixth sense. They know when something isn’t right.
On Long Island’s Fire Island deer were everywhere. The city and county looked for every possible solution. They even tried chemical castration to control the numbers.
In the growing suburbs and housing development of Westchester County deer were a major problem as well. The county and town officials tried everything but to no avail. The deer wandered the streets and backyards no matter what was tried. People asked, “Why don’t you just shoot them?” Ha! “Oh they’re so cute.” People had the Bambi complex. “Oh we don’t want them killed. We just don’t want then in our backyards, eating our expensive shrubs, plants and pretty flowers”.
After years of trying chemical deterrents, traps and higher fences, people finally gave up. The communities finally turned to the bow hunters as a control measure. The deer are still there, but their numbers are somewhat reduced.
At an airport in New York’s Albany/Schenectady capital region the deer were so plentiful that airplanes were at risk. Finally, snipers using infrared scopes were brought in at night, and the problem was solved. Dozens of deer were harvested, and the meat was processed and donated to food banks where it was greatly appreciated.
So what can you do as a homeowner? I suppose you could put up a ten-foot high fence, but that would be rather costly. It would probably cost more than replacing your trees and shrubs every year. People used to say, “Go to a barber shop and get a bag of hair. Spread it around your shrubs. The human scent will keep them away,” or “Get a deer repellant spray.”
Don’t bother; it won’t work. The deer are just looking for an easy meal, and you’re hosting their dinner. They eat off your yews and arborvitaes, so you head right back over to Lowe’s or Home Depot in the spring and replace the shrubs with the exact same variety.
But beware: that pretty arborvitae you love so much is actually a red cedar, one of a deer’s favorite foods. I suppose you can do what many others do and wrap them with netting or burlap, but that only works in the winter, because you certainly don’t want to look at it all summer. It’s like leaving your Christmas decorations up all year. and I don’t think the deer care what season it is when they visit your yard, right? It’s a year-round problem.
Go online and find plants and shrubs you like that are deer resistant. It may help and save you some aggravation — for a while at least. But you’ll find that when push comes to shove and we have a really hard, cold, snowy winter, deer will eat almost anything to survive.
