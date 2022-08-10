Unadilla MX will host the 36th running of the Unadilla National on Saturday, Aug. 13 as part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship’s 50th anniversary season. The event will mark the ninth stop of the 2022 season.
Unadilla is the only venue that was a part of the original Pro Motocross Championship season in 1972, serving as a cornerstone of the series for the past 30 years.
After the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID, riders from around the world returned to New Berlin last year. Ken Roczen of Germany finished first in both motos in the 450 Class while Australia’s Jett Lawrence finished first overall in the 250 Class.
Eli Tomac of Colorado enters the weekend as the points leader in the 450 Class with 364 points on the season. He is trailed by Chase Sexton and Jason Anderson in second and third, respectively.
In the 250 Class, Lawrence is the season leader with 355 points followed closely by his brother Hunter. Japan’s Jo Shimoda rounds out the top three.
Sexton was the overall winner in the 450 Class at the Washougal National in Washington on July 23. Jett Lawrence, meanwhile, took the top prize in the 250 Class.
Practice and qualifying begin at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. Racing will begin with First Motos in both the 250 and 450 Classes at 1 p.m. Second Motos racing will start at 3 p.m. Saturday general admission is $55 for adults and $25 for children ages 6-11. The pit pass, available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., is $25 for all ages.
