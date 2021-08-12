Unadilla MX welcomes return of the Unadilla National

Unadilla MX has been in operation since 1969. Every year since then, the New Berlin track has hosted professional motocross racing. Every year, that is, except 2020, when, like so many other sports organizations, the track’s entire schedule was wiped out by COVID-19.
“It was a tremendous blow for us personally and professionally,” Unadilla MX president Greg Robinson said. “This has been going on since 1969 without stopping. To have to pause for [COVID] was disheartening to say the least.”
Needless to say, everyone at Unadilla MX is excited to once again be able to host the Thrilla at Unadilla.
The 35th edition of the Circle K Unadilla National will return to New Berlin on Saturday as part of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship as the best motocross racers in the world look to take the top prize at one of the sport’s most prestigious events.
It was a long road for Robinson to get back to where Unadilla MX could once again host professional races in front of paying customers — and a costly one too.
“If you look at it from our perspective, most people work a 9 to 5 job,” Robinson said. “They have 365 days a year to work to get paid and make their money. We literally have 16 days in an entire year. We wiped out the four largest days of our whole year and 70 percent of our revenue.”
Robinson said that the Unadilla National brings in close to $20 million to businesses in New Berlin and the surrounding area. When last year’s season, including the Unadilla National, was scrapped, businesses from hotels and motels to convenience stores were affected.
But beyond that, Robinson explained that numerous civic organizations were also adversely affected by last year’s cancellation. Funding for two American Legion scholarships comes from the race, as do funds for organizations like the Chenango County Food Bank, the Edmeston Rotary Club, and the New Berlin Fire Department.
Robinson and others in the community organized GoFundMe drives to help these groups, but he said that the money raised was nowhere near the amounts that typically come in when the Unadilla National takes place.
And it goes without saying that Robinson himself felt the sting of a practically non-existent 2020 season.
“When I sit back and look at last year, I literally worked for two dollars an hour,” he said. “The thousands of hours we put in in the summertime, you’re making two dollars an hour. It’s just crazy.”
But the great reopening of 2021 has provided a return to normalcy. Robinson said Unadilla MX has hosted four events this year, all of them posting solid attendance numbers despite frequent poor weather.
He expects the kind of crowd Unadilla MX has been known for in years past this weekend for the biggest race of the season.
“By Saturday afternoon we’ll be the size of a small city,” he said.
Normal attendance in the past would often reach as high as 27,000 spectators, though that included everyone who attended from Wednesday to Saturday. Because Robinson didn’t receive the OK to host the race until late May, he wasn’t able to obtain the permits necessary to allow spectator camping. For that reason, 2021 will be the first time that the Unadilla National will be a one-day only event.
In spite of that, or maybe because of it, Robinson still believes this year’s attendance can reach 20,000.
“I do expect we’ll see a little bit of an increase in terms of people that are out just trying to find something to do and not sit around at home anymore.” he said.
The day begins with practice and qualifying at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies slated to start at 12:30 p.m. The first motos for both the 450 and 250 Classes start at 1 p.m., with second motos set to begin at 3 p.m.
The last time the Unadilla National was held in 2019, Ken Roczen finished first in the 450 Class, while Dylan Ferrandis won the 250 Class crown. Seven races into the 2021 season, Ferrandis leads the 450 Class with 303 points with Roczen in second with 256 points. Justin Cooper tops the 250 Class standings with 281 points.
Robinson said face coverings are not required for spectators, though there will be signs posted recommending non-vaccinated persons to mask up.
Those attending the race in-person won’t be the only ones who will be able to witness the action. NBC will be broadcasting live starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, while subscribers to Peacock will be able to livestream the entire day’s events.
Robinson says it will be a fitting showcase for some of the best athletes in the world making their return to one of the premier sports venues in the area.
“It’s a very action-packed, electric atmosphere,” he said. “It’s pretty incredible what these guys can do.”
