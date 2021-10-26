Understanding the importance of bats

Many of you probably remember the phrase at the end of a popular TV show many years ago: “Same bat time, same bat channel.”
Well, this is National Bat Week. Of course it coincides with Halloween. Why shouldn’t it? What other small, misunderstood, somewhat frightful animal has its own national holiday? But bats are essential in the grand scheme of things. Here in upstate New York they are a blessing in disguise. They eat insects — annoying, biting insects that draw more blood than a dozen starving vampires in a nudist colony.
There are a lot of misconceptions about bats. I’ve heard them referred to as flying rats, but they are definitely closer to humans than rodents. A female will give birth to one pup each year. Some bats live for as long as 35 years, while a rat lives only one to two years and gives birth to multiple babies several times a year.
Bats are not blind. Some can see three times better than humans. Since they usually feed at night or in low light conditions, they use echolocation to find insects and avoid obstacles.
I’ve always heard that ten percent of all bats are rabid. That is also untrue. They are usually resistant to the virus. Less than one percent carry the disease. Bats that act strangely or contact humans are ten times more likely to have rabies. If you come in contact with a bat, seek medical attention as soon as possible. You’ll receive a large regiment of shots, but it’s far better than dying.
Bats don’t drink blood. At least, most of them don’t. There is a vampire bat in Latin America. They feed primarily on the blood of large animals and cattle that normally don’t even notice the bite when the bat comes for dinner.
Instead they eat bugs. A bat eats nearly its weight in mosquitos and other insects a night. As I’ve mentioned before, we camp up next to our pond all summer. Luckily, the barn swallows feed on insects all day, and the bats feed above us all night. I can sit out around the camp fire at night in shorts and a tee shirt and rarely get bitten by a mosquito.
But our bats are in serious trouble. Their numbers have steadily decreased over the past few years. One contributing factor is white nose syndrome, which has killed about 90 percent of our hibernating bats. WNS is a fungus that grows in cold, dark, damp places. It causes bats to become active when they should be hibernating. This strange behavior raises their body temperature and uses up the fat necessary for winter survival, eventually killing them. Bats with the disease have been known to fly outside during the day even in the dead of winter.
Bat Week is a reminder not to disturb hibernating bats. The first time I went spelunking (crawling through non-commercial caves) was in 1967. The Outing Club at Oneonta State went to Knox Cave near Schoharie. We crawled through the small cavern on our hands and knees and bellies wearing hard hats and carbide head lamps. There were literally hundreds of bats hanging from the ceilings, waiting for darkness on the outside. After hours of exploration, we exited the cave. It was dusk, and we were privileged to watch clouds of bats flying out of the cavern to feed for the night. A few years ago we returned to Knox Cave and never saw a single bat.
Bat caves are closed for the winter from October 1st until April 30th. It's important that these valuable animals are left undisturbed. In fact, anyone who enters a northern long-eared bat’s hibernating site will be prosecuted.
So what can we do? My old dairy barn was torn down last year and moved to Hartwick. There were numerous bats that used the old structure. Now I’m building bat houses, giving them a new place to hibernate. After all, it’s not their fault that I removed their home.
There are several detailed plans that can be found online. You can also buy some that are already built as well. Maybe our slogan this week should be, “Save our bats!” So make your signs and meet me on Main Street in an hour. Thanks.
