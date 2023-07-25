When I was a kid, mud never seemed to bother me.
I’d go around barefoot most of the time on the farm. There seemed to be something enjoyable about having the mud squeeze up between my toes. But things are a little different now.
It used to be that spring was the time for mud. It would rain every other day for weeks straight, but this year seems to be the exception.
We started out in drought conditions and now that summer has arrived and we want to do things outside, the rain and thunderstorms have arrived. It puts a damper on my outdoor activities.
Normally at this time of year I’m hitting the trails, hiking in the Catskill and Adirondack Mountains.
But when the rocks are slick, the mud is slippery and the puddles are deep, it takes a lot of the fun out of it. Then they tell us to stay in the center of the trails to avoid causing erosion on the sides of the trails, but most people don’t walk through the mud and puddles — they avoid them.
The summer I turned 60, I hiked the Northville-Placid Trail. It was 125 miles through the Adirondack wilderness which I completed in ten days.
While on that trip, I was lucky — I was never caught in the rain.
The last night out I heard a single clap of thunder way off in the distance and maybe a dozen drops of rain hit my tent. But I stayed in a lean-to with a young couple one night earlier in the trip. They told me their story of the last time they had hiked the trail.
The rain started on the second day of their adventure. They were somewhere south of Piseco Lake when the rains began and it seemed to never let up.
The girl said that they tried to avoid the mud and puddles for the next couple of miles, but after a while it just wasn’t worth it. Their hiking boots got soaked along with your socks. There were higher than normal stream crossings and even a beaver flow to wade through.
It got to the point where it made no difference. They just sloshed along with mud and water up to their ankles or even higher.
I’m on a Facebook site with a group called Adirondack Backcountry Hikers. People are constantly asking about the trail conditions. This year the answer always seems to be the same: it’s muddy and stream crossings are hazardous at best.
The trouble with the Adirondack trails is that thousands of people who hike there. The rain makes mud which makes the deeply eroded, rocky trails difficult to hike.
The mountains are steep and over-used. I get a weekly report of forest ranger rescues and the number of injuries have increased because of the weather.
Another thing about mud: I’ve delt with horses most of my life. I’d always heard that a horse sometimes gets its shoes pulled off in the mud. But that’s not exactly the truth.
A horse’s gait is timed so the hind foot comes up behind the front foot and doesn’t quite hit it. But when the mud is deep their timing gets off. The front foot’s action is slightly slowed by the deep mud, and the hind foot catches the horseshoe in front and peels it off.
But look at it this way: it can’t last forever. It’s been many, many years since it rained nonstop for 40 days and 40 nights. Yes, we get a bit of flooding once in a while, but this too shall pass.
