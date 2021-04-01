The Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton cross-country team hosted a six-team race Wednesday that featured 17 boys and 18 girls.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton won the boys race, while Sidney, Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford and Schenevus placed second, third and fourth, respectively.
Deposit/Hancock and Edmeston boys teams did not have enough runners to qualify.
A/H/B-G won the girls race, UV/G-MU placed second and Edmeston placed third.
D/H, Schenevus and Sidney girls teams did not have enough runners to qualify.
Sidney’s Jonathon McNamera won the boys race with a course record time of 16:35.9.
UV/G-MU’s Brennan Finch placed second (16:40.5) and Sidney’s Sam Bagley (17:27.7) placed third.
Ethne Degar won the girls race for A/H/B-G with a girls course record of 17:27.6.
UV/G-MU’s Gracie Gorrell (20:34.5) placed second and A/H/B-G’s McKaylan Payne (20:37.9) placed third.
Cross-country meet at Unadilla Valley – March 31
Boys team scores: Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 11, Sidney 12, Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford 32, Schenevus 41, all other teams inc.
Winner (2.53 miles): Jonathon McNamera (Sidney), 16:35.9.
Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford: 7, Nolan Burns, 18:51.7; 12, Cooper Smith, 21:07.9; 13, A.J. Ramons, 21:43.8.
Deposit/Hancock: 11, Kyle Mead, 20:49.7.
Edmeston: 17, Harvey Ferris, 24:43.5.
Schenevus: 15, Owen Schneider, 22:51.3; 16, Harvey Ferris, 24:43.5.
Sidney: 3, Sam Bagley, 17:27.7; 8, Logan Nordbery, 18:58.3; 9, Connor Eberly, 19:00.1; 14, Ayden Orezzoli, 22:42.0.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: 2, Brennan Finch, 16:40.5; 4, Kristian Stachura, 18:25.2; 5, Noah Pain, 18:30.4; 6, Jacob Prentice, 18:50.0.
Girls team scores: Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford 9, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 26, Edmeston 32, all other teams inc.
Winner (2.53 miles): Ethne Degar (Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford), 17:27.6.
Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford: 3, McKaylan Payne, 20:37.9; 5, Logan Ives, 21:42.9; 6, Kira Davidson, 22:01.0; 14, Angela Miller, 27:00.5; 15, Trena Byers, 30:22.0.
Deposit/Hancock: 10, Alexandra Dawson, 23:34.8; 18, Trinity Singleton, 34:07.0.
Edmeston: 4, Maddy Smith, 20:40.0; 12, Ella Tomlins, 24:53.4; 16, Michaela Bateman, 31:56.6.
Schenevus: 7, Haylee Poliseno, 22:26.6; 9, Leah Wycoff, 23:10.3.
Sidney: 8, Isabelle Briggs, 22:30.4.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: 2, Gracie Gorrell, 20:34.5; 11, Cooper Hine, 24:52.9; 13, Angel Potter, 25:06.3; 17, Katie Norwood, 32:13.0.
