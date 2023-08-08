A few weeks ago we had friends visit us from Pennsylvania.
As I’ve mentioned before, we live on our hill during the summer in our camper and rent our house to baseball visitors.
In the late afternoon one day we were watching the hillside for deer and other wild critters. Suddenly Randy said, “Holy [bleep], there’s a mountain lion over there next to the woods!”
I shouldn’t doubt him. After all, he’s an experienced hunter who has taken most species of the big game animals in North America.
In fact, he harvested the world’s largest Alaskan brown bear back in the 1990s. Some of you might remember seeing it at the Otsego County Fair many years ago. But back to cougars and mountain lions.
By the time I grabbed a pair of binoculars, the animal was gone. He explained it was tawny brown with a long thin tail.
There are supposedly no mountain lions in New York. One was found in Connecticut a few years ago. It had for some unforeseen reason journeyed all the way from Michigan or Minnesota. Officials thought it was looking for a mate. But I’m getting away from my story.
That quick sighting of a large cat in my meadow was just that. We never saw it again. But what he actually saw was a blond coyote.
It was out in the meadow a few weeks later hunting for mice. He was light tan in color and had a long thin tail with a dark tip.
In fact my wife spotted it first saying, “There’s that mountain lion.” We watched him for a while, getting a good look at the wild canine until he disappeared.
On Saturday we had other guests on the hill. In the midmorning we all sat around under our pavilion talking.
Suddenly, right across the pond, the light colored coyote appeared. He came down out of the pasture and stopped at an old woodchuck den.
He knew we were there but was more concerned with what might be in the ground than he was with us. He looked our way several times, hearing us talk. I even went into the camper and got my binoculars so I could watch him more closely.
He looked into the hole, then put his butt towards us and started to dig, throwing dirt out between his back legs. Several times he disappeared down into the hole completely out of sight.
This went on for the better part of an hour. I even went back into the camper and got my 60 power spotting scope so I could watch him closer. He put on quite the show.
I had just mowed over that old woodchuck mound a couple of weeks ago. It has been there unoccupied for several years, so I don’t know what he was after.
But you have to give him credit: he was definitely determined and put in a lot of effort if it was only for a mouse or vole.
Finally we watched him head back up the hill among the scattered pines. He had given up.
Later in the early evening I walked out of our camper. That big, lanky, blond coyote was back. He just sat there near the hole watching. Darkness fell over the pond and hillside.
In the morning he was gone and we haven’t seen him since. I doubt that will be the last of him. Like the other animals that live here, he accepts us, knowing we won’t bother him.
Watching that whole episode made living on the hill for the summer even more enjoyable. It was nature at it finest with no commercials!
