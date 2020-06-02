Walton Central School announced its sports award winners for the 2019-20 school year, Tuesday, June 2.
Seniors Dylan Jacob and McKenzie Clough earned the Outstanding Male and Outstanding Female awards for the Warriors.
As Walton’s starting quarterback, Jacob led the Warriors to its first Section IV Class D final in nine years this fall. On the hardwood, Jacob secured the program’s all-time lead in points, assists, 3-pointers and steals, while averaging 21.3 points per game this winter.
Jacob also won the Varsity Club MVP awards for both football and boys basketball.
A staple on Walton’s girls basketball team, Clough led the Warriors in her last go-around this season as the center reached 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds in a span of eight days. Clough earned an All-MAC First Team nod for her efforts.
Clough also took home the Rose Marie Greene Female Senior Varsity Award as well as the Varsity Club MVP award for girls basketball.
Morgan Condon won the Male Senior Varsity Club Award while Kaiden Vernold received the Varsity Club MVP award for boys soccer.
Grace Rhinehart and Lucas Walley rounded out Walton’s top awards as the Royale Oasis Award winners, signifying excellence in athletics and citizenship.
Below is the complete list of award winners:
SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS 2019-2020
OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE……………McKenzie Clough
OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE………………. Dylan Jacob
ROYALE OASIS AWARDS …………Grace Rhinehart & Lucas Walley
JOAN MCGRANAGHAN AWARD……………Hailey Gardner
HEART OF A WARRIOR AWARD ….Hailey Gardner
BREAKEY MOTORS FIELD HOCKEY AWARD………..Kali Bosket
FIELD HOCKEY BOOSTER CLUB AWARD for character….Allison Charles
FIELD HOCKEY BOOSTER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP AWARD……Emma Hall & Brynne Backus
WALTON COUNTRY STORE ATHLETE/SCHOLAR AWARDS…McKenzie Clough and Lucas Walley
LYLE RUTHERFORD FOOTBALL AWARD……Nick Lamoreaux & Cody Ray
MARGARET NICHOLS MEMORIAL WRESTLING AWARDS…Holden Church and Garrett Copeland
JOHN A. TOMAO MEMORIAL WRESTLING AWARD…..Kamrin Stanton
CHUCK HALL MEMORIAL WRESTLING CAMP SCHOLARSHIP………Xander Davies
JEREMY FLETCHER MEMORIAL WRESTLING AWARD……Peyton Tweedie
CUNEEN WRESTLING AWARD……………………………Scotty Barnhart
WALTON BOOSTER CLUB SOCCER CAMP SCHOLARSHIP…. Charlotte Bayne & Bryce Lum
CATHI HOOVER MEMORIAL FIELD HOCKEY AWARD………Lauren Frank
CATHI HOOVER MEMORIAL FOOTBALL AWARD………Max Jacobs
SECTION IV CHARACTER AWARDS……………Seniors - .Emma Walley & Isaac Vesterfelt
Juniors – Celestine Mingle & Anthony Cetta
VARSITY CLUB AWARDS 2019 - 2020 MVPs
Football: Dylan Jacob
Boys Basketball: Dylan Jacob
Boys Soccer: Kaiden Vernold
Girls Basketball: McKenzie Clough
OUTSTANDING DETERMINATION
Field Hockey: Madison Barnes
Volleyball: Emma Walley
Girls Soccer: Rylee MacDonald
Wrestling: Cody Merwin
SENIOR AWARDS
Rose Marie Greene Female Senior Varsity Club Award
McKenzie Clough
Male Senior Varsity Club Award
Morgan Condon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.