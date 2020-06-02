Walton Central School announced its sports award winners for the 2019-20 school year, Tuesday, June 2.

Seniors Dylan Jacob and McKenzie Clough earned the Outstanding Male and Outstanding Female awards for the Warriors.

As Walton’s starting quarterback, Jacob led the Warriors to its first Section IV Class D final in nine years this fall. On the hardwood, Jacob secured the program’s all-time lead in points, assists, 3-pointers and steals, while averaging 21.3 points per game this winter.

Jacob also won the Varsity Club MVP awards for both football and boys basketball.

A staple on Walton’s girls basketball team, Clough led the Warriors in her last go-around this season as the center reached 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds in a span of eight days. Clough earned an All-MAC First Team nod for her efforts.

Clough also took home the Rose Marie Greene Female Senior Varsity Award as well as the Varsity Club MVP award for girls basketball.

Morgan Condon won the Male Senior Varsity Club Award while Kaiden Vernold received the Varsity Club MVP award for boys soccer.

Grace Rhinehart and Lucas Walley rounded out Walton’s top awards as the Royale Oasis Award winners, signifying excellence in athletics and citizenship.

Below is the complete list of award winners:

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS 2019-2020

OUTSTANDING FEMALE ATHLETE……………McKenzie Clough

OUTSTANDING MALE ATHLETE………………. Dylan Jacob

ROYALE OASIS AWARDS …………Grace Rhinehart & Lucas Walley

JOAN MCGRANAGHAN AWARD……………Hailey Gardner

HEART OF A WARRIOR AWARD ….Hailey Gardner

BREAKEY MOTORS FIELD HOCKEY AWARD………..Kali Bosket

FIELD HOCKEY BOOSTER CLUB AWARD for character….Allison Charles

FIELD HOCKEY BOOSTER CLUB SCHOLARSHIP AWARD……Emma Hall & Brynne Backus

WALTON COUNTRY STORE ATHLETE/SCHOLAR AWARDS…McKenzie Clough and Lucas Walley

LYLE RUTHERFORD FOOTBALL AWARD……Nick Lamoreaux & Cody Ray

MARGARET NICHOLS MEMORIAL WRESTLING AWARDS…Holden Church and Garrett Copeland

JOHN A. TOMAO MEMORIAL WRESTLING AWARD…..Kamrin Stanton

CHUCK HALL MEMORIAL WRESTLING CAMP SCHOLARSHIP………Xander Davies

JEREMY FLETCHER MEMORIAL WRESTLING AWARD……Peyton Tweedie

CUNEEN WRESTLING AWARD……………………………Scotty Barnhart

WALTON BOOSTER CLUB SOCCER CAMP SCHOLARSHIP…. Charlotte Bayne & Bryce Lum

CATHI HOOVER MEMORIAL FIELD HOCKEY AWARD………Lauren Frank

CATHI HOOVER MEMORIAL FOOTBALL AWARD………Max Jacobs

SECTION IV CHARACTER AWARDS……………Seniors - .Emma Walley & Isaac Vesterfelt

Juniors – Celestine Mingle & Anthony Cetta

VARSITY CLUB AWARDS 2019 - 2020 MVPs

Football: Dylan Jacob

Boys Basketball: Dylan Jacob

Boys Soccer: Kaiden Vernold

Girls Basketball: McKenzie Clough

OUTSTANDING DETERMINATION

Field Hockey: Madison Barnes

Volleyball: Emma Walley

Girls Soccer: Rylee MacDonald

Wrestling: Cody Merwin

SENIOR AWARDS

Rose Marie Greene Female Senior Varsity Club Award

McKenzie Clough

Male Senior Varsity Club Award

Morgan Condon

