My son was in Nashville last weekend, so my wife and I helped take care of his dogs.
He has two male Labrador retrievers. Every day around noon we would go to his house and let the dogs out to do their duties. We let them run freely as we walked up the hill and sometimes into the woods.
On two occasions Pat found a tick on her when we got home. One was walking across the back of her hand and the other one was on her blue jeans. Randy told us that he finds them on the dogs and quite often on his pants as well, just by walking in his yard.
Face it: if you are outside working in your garden, hiking in the woods or even fishing along the streams, you have a very good chance of getting ticks on you. They are everywhere.
The black-legged tick, commonly called the deer tick, is dangerous to our health. They carry many diseases including Lyme disease.
So where do they come from? There are several conspiracy theories.
One involves a government research lab on an island in Long Island Sound south of Lyme, Connecticut. But who knows.
We do know that the first case of Lyme disease was found in the Lyme area and has slowly spread from there. Today it is found north into Maine and Ontario, Canada, south into Virginia and west through Ohio with no possibility of stopping its spread until it runs out of hosts. The tick’s distribution depends on their reproductive host: the white-tailed deer.
The black-legged tick is mainly found in deciduous forests and tall grasses and shrubs bordering the wooded edges. But they can live on your lawn.
My son claims he can walk across his yard wearing a pair of light colored pants and find ticks on the legs. But he also has deer that lay on his lawn and feed there almost every night.
Ticks live over a two-year life cycle. A single female will lay an egg mass containing between 1,500 and 2,000 eggs as soon as the weather warms in spring. They hatch in just days and are active any time the temperature gets above 35 degrees even if there is snow on the ground.
If you are in a tick-prone area, you can get them off your dogs and cats as well. Any living creature can be their host. I know people with horses whose beloved four-legged steeds have Lyme’s disease.
A tick’s nymph is the size of a poppy seed, so you don’t always see them. They like moist, damp areas on our bodies including the groin and underarms. They also like to get in our hair.
Remember that country song by Brad Paisley a few years ago where he wanted to check his girlfriend for ticks? No one can see every hiding place for these disease-carrying pests, so Brad had the right idea. At least I think that was his motive.
As you know, I spend quite a lot of time hiking and I use an insect repellent on every trip. Most sprays and lotions contain DEET, but I also look for those that also contain pyrethrum. It seems to work well on the ticks and repels other flying and biting insects.
You know, as I just sit here in my living room and write this, I find I have to scratch a spot on my neck or in my hair. Maybe it’s the feeling of something walking on my arm. It’s a psychological thing.
Years ago when I taught school I would go into the faculty room and just whisper loud enough for others to hear, “Sally has lice,” and then just sit back and watch. Sooner or later everyone in the room would start scratching their heads.
But ticks and Lyme disease are no joke. It’s a serious infection that can cause severe health problems. Check yourself often and go prepared when you are out and about. You health depends on it.
