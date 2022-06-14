If you’ve been out and around over the past couple of weeks, you may have seen a large turtle crossing the road. Female snapping turtles are wandering around looking for a place to lay their eggs.
I was driving to Stamford on Monday and was a couple of miles beyond Davenport when I spotted one in the road up ahead. I slowed down and pulled partway off the road when I got close and turned on my flashers.
I've had some previous experience with snappers, so I didn’t just grab it and get it out of the road. Keeping my hands over it’s hind legs, I helped it off the pavement and into the ditch.
A snapping turtle has a very long neck and can reach a little past the halfway point of its shell. You don’t want to lose a finger or two by grabbing them too close to the center.
Some might ask, "Why even stop and risk getting bit?"
I’m afraid that too many people don’t stop. I’ve seen several dead in the roads over the years that were hit by cars.
A friend of mine called the other day. She and her husband live on the Pine Lake Road out of West Davenport along the Charlotte Creek. They saw two snapping turtles the other day crossing the road and heading for their garden. This seems to be a regular event in mid-June.
One day a few years ago the town was blacktopping the road and they found a snapping turtle digging in the warm blacktop in order to lay her eggs. They scooped her up in a garbage can and put her back in the creek.
Many of us have seen footage of when a large turtle will come out of the surf and lay her eggs in the sand. A few weeks later they show hundreds of little turtles heading back into the ocean. But less than five percent of those babies ever make it to adulthood.
The same thing happens with snappers. The female lays between thirty and eighty eggs, covers them up in the soft dirt, and heads back to her original home. Those that hatch are completely on their own to grow and survive in this mean, cruel world we call nature.
These eggs make easy meals for local predators. Foxes, skunks, mink, raccoons, even crows, it doesn’t matter. A large percentage of the eggs are found and eaten before they ever hatch.
Some people say they don’t want them in their ponds. They think they’ll lose a toe or something.
But if you approach one, it will just disappear into the grasses or mud. They will sneak up on baby ducks and geese and pull them from the surface. Their main diet is fish, frogs and reptiles, but they usually try to avoid people.
Besides, who wants to bite on to a stinky toe?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.