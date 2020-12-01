Watkins Glen International announced its schedule for the 2021 racing season.
All three NASCAR national series races will be run on the Aug. 6-8 weekend. The ARCA Menards series race will also run Friday, August 6.
The weekend schedule will also include NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series' Go Bowling at the Glen. Next year will be the second time, and first since 2001, that an ARCA Menards Series race will be held at The Glen.
On opening weekend in April, fans will have the opportunity to drive their street-legal vehicles on the track to benefit Watkin's Glen International's Racing and Community Enrichment Foundations. The weekend will also feature the Ferrari Challenge North America, SCCA Majors Super Tour and GT World Challenge America.
In late June, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will return with the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen. The Michelin Endurance Challenge's second leg will feature a range of Prototype and GT manufacturers. The weekend will also feature the Michelin Pilot Challenge Tiogoa Downs 240, Porsche GT3 Cup and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.
One of the largest vintage racing events in the country will return to The Glen, when the Hilliard U.S Vintage Grand Prix comes to town. The Grand Prix weekend celebrates motorsport's past and will feature the Grand Prix Festival in downtown Watkins Glen on Friday, Sept. 10.
In non-racing related event, The Glen will host the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, celebrating its 25th anniversary, as well as the Finger Lakes Beer Festival in October. The Wine Festival will feature more than 90 New York wineries and be paired with the Masters Historic Formula One USA championship.
The schedule is as follows:
Opening Weekend benefiting the R.A.C.E. Foundation – April 10-11
Ferrari Challenge North America – May 21-23
SCCA Super Majors Tour – June 18-20
IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen – June 24-27
Finger Lakes Wine Festival – July 9-11
NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen Weekend – Aug. 6-8
SVRA Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix – Sept. 9-12
GT World Challenge America – Sept. 16-19
Finger Lakes Beer Festival – Oct. 29-30
Tickets for all events will go on sale Dec. 17. For more information, visit TheGlen.com or call 866-461-RACE.
