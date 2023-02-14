I’ve climbed several of the Adirondack High Peaks and all the Catskill peaks in the summer, but I only summited four of them in the winter.
In order to be a member of the Catskill 3,500 Club, I had to climb the 35 highest peaks and four of them again during the winter. Those four may have been between Dec. 21 and March 21, but they weren’t what I would consider winter hikes.
I used microspikes on the summit of Slide Mountain because of some ice on the trail, and we encountered a 20-minute snow squall when we descended off Panther Mountain. To date, more than 4,000 hikers have summited the Catskill peaks in summer and a little more than 1,500 have completed that challenge in the winter, but I’m not one of them.
Compare this to the Adirondacks: those high peaks attract far more hikers, but that’s the way I like it. More than 14,000 people have climbed all 46 Adirondack peaks in the summer and several thousand have done it in the winter as well.
Why haven’t I taken up the challenge and climbed in the winter? It’s simple: I ski. Climbing the Adirondacks in winter is extreme and very often life-threatening.
A few years ago a young couple climbed to the top of Algonquin, the second highest peak, in the winter. Sure, the weather was fine when they left Heart Lake, but when you climb in snowshoes to the 5,114-foot summit, everything changes.
The top of the peak can be sunny, offering fantastic views of the other peaks and five minutes later completely different with 50 mile per hour winds and blinding snow. That’s what happened to that couple. They were lucky; they dug a snow cave to shelter them from the weather and were finally found by rescuers a few days later still alive.
Winter hiking is dangerous. A few weeks ago rescuers climbed to a rocky corner on Algonquin just before the side trail to Wright Peak. You have to climb around a huge rock outcropping with nothing on your right. A winter hiker slipped off the rock and injured his ankle. The very next day another hiker broke his ankle in the exact same spot.
Back in 2019 my friend George and I went to the Adirondacks to climb Mount Marcy the second week in October. It was a perfect fall day when we left Oneonta and just as nice when we got to Lake Placid. We stopped at the High Peaks Cyclery to pick up a map and the salesman asked, “Where you heading?”
I told him over Marcy and down to Lake Colden. He asked, “Got crampons, ice gear and winter clothes?”
“Nope,” I responded with a questioning attitude.
“There’s 10 inches of ice on Marcy’s summit, and the temperature was eight degrees this morning.”
That called for an immediate change of plans. In Lake Placid it was 60 degrees but was winter on top of the mountains. We had an early lunch at McDonalds and headed back to Oneonta.
It was a valuable lesson: always be prepared for the worst. I’m sure if we had started out on our hike, we would have been smart enough to turn back, but some people aren’t. They might decide to hike to a summit on snowshoes, not realizing that it takes twice as long. and the sun sets far earlier in the winter, yet they don’t even carry a light.
All I can say is be prepared. It can save your life or avoid having some rangers hike up to rescue you.
