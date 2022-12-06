In a couple weeks it will officially be winter. Well, at least according to the calendar. But it’s still ski season.
Yesterday was my second day of skiing for the season. With modern technology there’s already snow on the mountain. Belleayre Mountain, where I ski most of the time, advertises that 48% of the mountain is covered. With colder temperatures and new equipment they've been able to make plenty of snow. Man-made snow doesn’t melt away like the natural stuff.
The problem, though, is management. On the west side of the mountain where the gondola takes passengers to the top, they've made a lot of snow for this early in the season. Four or five slopes are covered.
Then they make snow on one trail on the other side of the mountain, but the only way to get to it is to take the shuttle bus or drive your car. It’s bad enough you have to remove your skis to ride up the gondola after every run, but not being able to ski from one side of the mountain to the other is ridiculous.
On Sunday night the snow guns poured tons of snow on the mountain. The problem is, they never groomed it. So huge piles of snow were left on the open slopes. We were able to get down those sections, but for the intermediate skier, it was impossible. They were left with just one trail. I buy a season pass and can ski the steeps, but when people come to a mountain that’s supposed to be half open and pay nearly a hundred dollars a day to ski, they should have more than one skiable slope.
On a trail called Upper Dot Nebel there were many of these huge piles, but right at the bottom they left a section of solid ice. Many skiers made it over the whales, as we call them, but no one made it over the ice.
Yesterday we arrived at our usual time so we can be on our way up the mountain when it opens at 9 a.m. There was a water line break on one of the slopes, so we stood in line for nearly a half hour for them to decide what to do. Finally they closed that one slope. That’s why the ski patrol is there. They should have immediately closed that slope and let us ski on the others instead of leaving dozens of people complaining at the bottom in the lift line.
In addition, during the week there is no access to the lower intermediate slopes for two-thirds of the skiers. Both lifts that they run don’t have a place (mid-station) for many older adults and beginner skiers to get off and ski the gentler slopes. It’s not right.
I know I’m venting, but give some thought to how you should run a ski area. We ski at Gore and Whiteface Mountains in the Adirondacks as well as Belleayre. Those mountains have the newest and best chairlifts on the market. Belleayre still has two lifts that are totally antiquated, yet all three ski areas are owned by New York State and run by the Olympic Regional Development Authority. Belleayre is considered the red-headed step-child of the organization.
The state wants to develop more tourism in upstate New York. Maybe they should take a good hard look at properly managing all their ski areas.
