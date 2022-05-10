Woodchucks always find ways to dig

I look out our kitchen window almost every morning and see a fat woodchuck out on the lawn feeding on grass.
If I go out on the porch, the little critter runs off and hides either under the porch or under our Amish building, whichever is closer.
But he’s not alone. There are several friends or relatives of this burrowing creature that feed in our backyard or on the hill where we camp during the summer. In fact, I've had to evict the one who dug his holes in under my camper. Well, not really, but I’m trying.
I had warned them several times to stay off the lawn. Feeding is okay, but digging holes is a no-no. The one under the camper pushed up enough dirt from below that he actually moved the plastic pallet we use to reach the first step of our fifth wheel.
I tried filling the holes with rocks, but he was determined and just dug out a new entrance. Now getting under the camper is not an easy feat, so I turned to more radical techniques.
I tried moth balls and ammonia, hoping he’d move out, but that failed as well. So I went off to the store and bought a smoke bomb. That too failed. He just dug new holes.
Remember the movie 'Caddyshack?' Well, I haven’t resorted to those means of eradication, but he’s not going to win.
I stopped to visit an old friend one day several years ago near Burlington. We sat in her living room drinking iced tea when I heard something under the couch on which I was sitting.
Suddenly, out from under the upholstered piece a small woodchuck appeared. He sniffed my shoe and ran over to my friend. The little rodent got up on its back feet and put its front paws on Lisa’s leg. She picked him up, and he curled up on her lap like a little kitten.
She explained that the mother was killed in the road and the little one refused to leave, so she picked it up and took it home. Lisa raised it just like the other pets in her home.
I was surprised when she said this was the second woodchuck she had fostered. The last one lived to be eight years old and went in and out of the house through a doggie door.
Well, my woodchuck is not moving in! And why do they call them woodchucks? They don’t live in the woods. Sure, I’ve seen them in hedge rows and twice I’ve seen them up in trees. They are also called ground hogs, and I’ve even called them things I won’t write in this column.
Woodchucks are true hibernators. They pull grass down into their burrows and plug each end to keep out winter. Their body temperature and heart beats drop, and they remain there until spring. They mate in March or April and about 32 days later the female will give birth to four to six kits. The female raises the young by herself.
Many of you will find woodchucks around your garden. They are very fond of vegetables and fruit and can be quite a nuisance. A friend of mine has that problem. He puts up fences and even electrical wires to deter the critters.
Lately he’s been trying a Havahart live trap that be baits with lettuce. They eat it in the garden but aren’t lured into the cage to get those succulent leaves. More drastic means are definitely on the horizon as the fresh vegetables start to sprout.
Years ago we never had this problem. We hunted them and kept their numbers down, but I’ve mellowed in my old age. I have a rule not to shoot anything that I won’t eat.
I know people have eaten them. They’re a clean animal that eat things that are basically organic. Today the coyotes will get a few, but new ones just seem to pop up everywhere.
But with today’s supply chain problems and the lack of food on the grocery shelves, I might just change my mind. Only time will tell.
