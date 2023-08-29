I’m sure that most of you have heard that old tongue-twister, “How much wood could a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”
Well, they don’t chuck wood, but beavers do, and they aren’t even related. Woodchucks dig holes in the ground and eat grass. They belong to a species of ground squirrels known as marmots.
Woodchucks are often referred to as groundhogs. That’s why we have Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 each year.
It’s the day when the people of Punxsutawney, Pa. drag a poor, defenseless, sleeping rodent they call Phil from his winter hibernation den to tell them when winter will end.
Remember, tradition has it that if he sees his shadow, he will go back to sleep because we will have six more weeks of winter.
But enough about old superstitions. Let me tell you a few tales about my experience with woodchucks.
Due to farming the land and having cows and horses in the pastures and meadows, woodchucks had to be kept in check. My dad taught my brother and I to hunt them.
We knew where every colony lived and how to approach them without being seen. It was a learning experience and we kept them under control. My dad, however, liked to see from just how far away he could shoot them. Two to three hundred yards was nothing.
One of my most memorable experiences with woodchucks was when I was probably 8 or 9 years old. My grandfather had bought me a bow and arrow from Bill’s Sport Shop on Wall Street in Oneonta.
One day I walked up the old farm road to our pasture when suddenly I saw a woodchuck down in the meadow, sitting up on his hind feet, looking over his home range.
Slowly, step by step, I worked my way down into shooting range. I pulled back my bow and let the arrow fly.
Being fairly new to the game, I missed him. The groundhog instantly panicked and headed for its hole which was directly behind me. I actually thought that brown furred rodent was after me, so I threw my bow at him and ran away.
He made it to his den unscaled. I think I was more scared than he was.
You may wonder why we hunted them. One time I was running my horse across out lower flat. I never used a saddle; I liked to ride bareback.
As we raced across the field, my horse’s front foot dropped into a woodchuck hole. She immediately fell and I was thrown out into the grass. Both Lady and I were lucky. Her leg wasn’t broken and she didn’t land on me as she rolled over.
As I’ve told you, we live in our camper up in our meadow during the summer. Over the last couple of years we had a woodchuck infestation under our camper. They made so many holes and tunnels under our Jayco that it wasn’t even sitting level.
This year we traded campers. I had a fellow come in with a backhoe and level the ground. The woodchucks had tunneled better than four feet down.
That didn’t stop them from being evicted. I warned them about digging in my lawn, but I guess I never mentioned digging holes beneath our summer residence.
There’s one not far from the camper. Every day he sits up straight and whistles to his friends and family. I tell my wife he does it just to aggravate her. Yes, he has a hole in the yard, but I enjoy watching him.
What’s Happening?
The NYS Chapter of Forest Fire Lookout Association announced the 10th Annual Lightning of the Fire Tower Event on Saturday, Sept. 2nd from 9-9:30 p.m.
Last year because of the volunteers they were able to light 33 towers in the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains. The hope is to light more this year, so find a spot where you can see and join the celebration.
The event is done to honor the men and women who worked in those historic towers, protecting homes, businesses, communities and the surrounding forests.
The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m.
