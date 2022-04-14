Worcester resident recalls time with Robinson as Dodgers ballboy

Friday, April 15th marks the 75th anniversary of one of the most important moments in sports history: the day Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier and became the first black man to play in a Major League Baseball game.
All 30 teams will once again wear Robinson’s number 42 for Friday’s games to commemorate his legacy. But one local man was lucky enough to spend an entire season in Robinson’s presence as a ballboy for the Brooklyn Dodgers more than 70 years ago.
Marvin Parshall Sr. has been an attorney in Worcester for decades. But as a boy growing up in Cooperstown, he had the incredible opportunity to be a part of a Major League ballclub.
Parshall’s mother was from Brooklyn, and one of her brothers worked as a bookkeeper for the Dodgers. An avid ballplayer as a youth, Parshall became a Dodgers fan early on and dreamt of one day making it to Ebbets Field, the legendary home of the club before they moved out west.
“I said, ‘If you could ever get me a job when I get out of school at Ebbets Field, I’ll do anything. I’ll sell concessions, I’ll dust the seats, I’ll do the chalk lines, mow the grass, do anything.’ I’d love to get to Ebbets Field,” Parshall said.
As the 1950 season was about to begin, Parshall’s dream came true. His uncle called saying the team was in dire need of a ballboy and asked Marvin if he was interested. Parshall, 17 years old at the time, couldn’t say “yes” fast enough and was soon on a train heading to the big city.
Robinson was entering the 1950 season as the reigning National League MVP after winning the 1949 batting title and helping to lead the Dodgers to the World Series (where they had been defeated by their crosstown rival New York Yankees).
Despite his larger-than-life stature, Parshall recalls how Robinson was friendly and welcoming from their first interaction, even including Parshall in his pregame warmup routine.
“He’d say, ‘Whitey, get over here. You can do that later. Get over here and warm up with me,’” Parshall said, as the two would toss the ball back and forth before a game. “That’s how our friendship came into being. That was part of my daily routine.”
Even though he had already established himself as one of the best players in the game, Robinson was still subjected to daily verbal and racial abuse from opposing spectators, players, and managers.
But despite all that Robinson had to contend with, Parshall remembers the composure the then-31-year-old showed in never losing his temper and blocking out all the vitriol directed his way.
“I would hear nasty comments coming from the other dugout towards him. You could hear nasty comments, slurs,” Parshall said. “But he didn’t rebel. He would be nonchalant and mind his own business. He would argue with the umpires on close calls. But I would not hear him say slurs back to opposing players.”
Boasting a roster that included other legendary figures such as Roy Campanella, Pee Wee Reese, Duke Snider, and Don Newcombe, the Dodgers nearly made a return trip to the World Series but ended up finishing two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies with a record of 89-65.
Major League Baseball began the tradition of having every player wear Robinson’s number 42 on April 15th back in 2004, and every year since the world is reminded of all that he meant to so many.
The 2013 major motion picture “42”, in which Robinson is portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman, has also helped the younger generation gain a better appreciation of Robinson’s life and accomplishments.
Parshall says things like these help keep Robinson’s legacy alive and are why it won’t ever be forgotten.
“The black ballplayers of course know what he’s accomplished, laying the groundwork,” he said. “It probably would’ve happened sooner or later, but he was an icon. He was the leader.”
