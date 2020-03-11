Senior boys basketball players from across the Midstate Athletic Conference gathered in Sidney for an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, March 10, with a team from Delaware and Otsego counties edging a squad from Chenango and Broome counties, 104-96, in overtime.
Sidney’s Jon Palmatier led all scorers with 21 points for Delaware/Otsego, hitting six of his team’s 27 3-pointers. Delhi’s Tyler Bruce also hit six 3-pointers, scoring all 18 of his points from beyond the arc. Walton’s Dylan Jacob had five triples and Sidney’s Devon Chabot had three as both players scored 17 points.
Delhi’s Rich LaLosh had three 3-pointers and 11 points, and Unatego’s Owen Reed had nine points, on all 3s.
Walton’s Kyle Wright had five points, and teammate Morgan Condon had two. Liam Matthews of Sidney totaled four.
Unadilla Valley’s Dylan Nichols and Greene’s Nate Barry each scored 17 points to lead Broome/Chenango. Harpursville’s Eric Wilkinson had 16 and Oxford’s Pleasie Hughey made it four players in double figures with 14.
Evan Walters of Greene had eight points, while Riley Livemore of Harpursville and Alec Frair of Greene each had seven. UV’s Caleb Parker had six, Oxford’s Matt Roche scored four and Harpursville’s Dylan Hagerman had two.
Delaware/Otsego 104, Broome/Chenango 96
Broome/Chenango ..... 18 14 19 36 9 – 96
Delaware/Otsego ..... 22 25 22 18 17 – 104
DELAWARE/OTSEGO: Dylan Jacob (W) 6 0-0 17, Austin Faulkner (U) 0 0-0 0, Tyler Bruce (D) 6 0-0 18, Jon Palmatier (S) 7 1-1 21, Liam Matthews (S) 2 0-0 4, Rich LaLosh (D) 4 0-0 11, Devon Chabot (S) 7 0-0 17, Kyle Wright (W) 2 0-0 5, Owen Reed (U) 3 0-0 9, Morgan Condon (W) 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 38 1-1 104.
BROOME/CHENANGO: Nate Barry (G) 7 0-0 17, Caleb Parker (UV) 2 0-0 6, Evan Walters (G) 4 0-3 8, Matt Roche (O) 1 1-3 4, Pleasie Hughey (O) 7 0-0 14, Dylan Hagerman (H) 0 2-2 2, Eric Wilkinson (H) 6 1-2 16, Alec Frair (G) 3 0-0 7, Matt Lyon (H) 0 0-0 0, Riley Livermore (H) 2 1-1 7, Dylan Nichols (UV) 6 0-0 17. TOTALS 38 5-11 98.
Three-point field goals: DO 27 (Bruce 6, Palmatier 6, Jacob 5, LaLosh 3, Chabot 3, Reed 3, Wright); BC 17 (Nichols 5, Barry 3, Wilkinson 3, Parker 2, Livermore 2, Roche, Frair).
