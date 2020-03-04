Marathon downs Richfield Springs to reach section final

ONEONTA — Fourth-seeded Richfield Springs brought a huge crowd to the Section IV Class D semifinals, but top-seeded Marathon countered with some huge players to help the defending champs top the Indians, 53-32, at SUNY Oneonta’s Dewar Arena.
“They’re a very strong team,” Richfield coach Nathan Rittenburg said. “We struggled with physicality tonight.
“They kept us off the boards, not just defensively,” he continued. “They got a lot of big rebounds on the offensive end, too.”
The Olympians got off to a great start, outscoring the Indians, 16-2, to begin the game, and taking a 16-5 lead into the second quarter. Marathon used a full-court press to disrupt the Richfield offense, but had as much success with its half-court defense, and led, 30-11 at halftime and 45-20 after three quarters.
Owen Hoyt led all scorers with 19 points for Marathon, Andrew Tillotson scored 11 points and Conor Holland had nine for the Olympians.
Eighth-grader Dylan Hosford scored a team-high 15 points to lead Richfield, which also got eight points from Jacob Bennett.
The Indians, the runner-up in the Tri-Valley League this season, finished their season at 20-3, and Rittenburg said he is excited about his team’s future. Although the team will lose two seniors from the starting lineup, James Bennett and Cameron Duncan, the bulk of the team was young this year, he said.
“I am really proud of our guys, and I know the community is, too,” Rittenburg said. “We packed the gym tonight. That was huge for us.”
Marathon (18-3) will play South Kortright in the Section IV Class D finals Saturday, March 7, at SUNY Oneonta.
Marathon 53, Richfield Springs 32
at SUNY Oneonta
Richfield Springs ..... 5 6 9 12 - 32
Marathon ..... 16 14 15 8 - 53
RICHFIELD SPRINGS (20-3): Cameron Duncan 2 0-0 4, Dylan Hosford 6 1-6 15, Damon Thomson 0 0-0 0, Austin Bowman 1 1-2 3, David Leonard 0 0-0 0, Darren Brown 1 0-0 2, Jacob Bennett 2 4-6 8, Brady Cowan 0 0-0 0, Tommy Graml 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12 6-14 32.
MARATHON (18-3): Braeden Morrison 1 0-0 2, Diego Castellot 1 4-6 6, Andrew Tillotson 4 2-2 11, Joey Holbert 0 0-0 0, Owen Hoyt 5 7-8 19, Kenyon Depuy 3 0-3 6, Conor Holland 4 0-0 9. TOTALS: 18 13-19 53.
Three-point field goals: RS 2 (Hosford 2); M 4 (Tillotson, Hoyt 2, Holland).
